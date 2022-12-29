Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Score Updates: All to play for on Day 3

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Live Score Updates: First-class cricket is totally different to limited-overs cricket. It doesn’t matter if you have a good technique, it is all about mental adjustments. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu were cruising when Baba brothers – Aparajith (57) and Indrajith (71) were at the crease. The duo put on 86 runs for the third wicket and it came at almost four runs per over. Just when they should have tightened their grip on the match, they were done in by short-pitch bowling of Harshit Rana (3/73).
Manish Pandey slammed 14 fours and 11 sixes for an unbeaten double century (208 in 186 balls) in his 100th first-class match as Karnataka declared their first innings score for a mammoth 603/7 against Goa. Arjun Tendulkar picked two wickets for Goa. Meanwhile, Manav Suthar completed a match haul of 11 wickets to compliment his unbeaten 96 as Rajasthan romped to a 101-run win over Puducherry.
Kerala were in complete control against Chhattisgarh at the end of Day Two of their Ranji Trophy game at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba. Thanks to half-centuries by Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby, who both scored 77 each, and Sanju Samson’s 46, they put up 311 on the board, taking a first-innings lead of 162 runs.