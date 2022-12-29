scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Score Updates: All to play for on Day 3

Kerala were in complete control against Chhattisgarh at the end of Day Two of their Ranji Trophy game at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

By: Sports Desk
December 29, 2022 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Live Score Updates: First-class cricket is totally different to limited-overs cricket. It doesn’t matter if you have a good technique, it is all about mental adjustments. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu were cruising when Baba brothers – Aparajith (57) and Indrajith (71) were at the crease. The duo put on 86 runs for the third wicket and it came at almost four runs per over. Just when they should have tightened their grip on the match, they were done in by short-pitch bowling of Harshit Rana (3/73).

Manish Pandey slammed 14 fours and 11 sixes for an unbeaten double century (208 in 186 balls) in his 100th first-class match as Karnataka declared their first innings score for a mammoth 603/7 against Goa. Arjun Tendulkar picked two wickets for Goa. Meanwhile, Manav Suthar completed a match haul of 11 wickets to compliment his unbeaten 96 as Rajasthan romped to a 101-run win over Puducherry.

Kerala were in complete control against Chhattisgarh at the end of Day Two of their Ranji Trophy game at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba. Thanks to half-centuries by Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby, who both scored 77 each, and Sanju Samson’s 46, they put up 311 on the board, taking a first-innings lead of 162 runs.

Live Blog

“Is this a dream?” Suryakumar Yadav on finding he will be India’s T20 vice captain against Sri Lanka

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, at BKC Ground in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Suryakumar Yadav says he wasn’t expecting to be made India’s vice captain for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but believes it was a reward for his hard work in the past.

“I wasn’t expecting but the way last year had gone, I can only say that it’s like a reward to me. It feels great and I am really looking forward to it,” Yadav said on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Ranji game against Saurashtra.

“My father forwarded me the team, he is always on social media and keeps forwarding me things. I spoke to him once I saw the message. In that text, he had a small message for me: not to take pressure and enjoy batting.”

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 08:00 IST
