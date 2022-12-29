Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Score Updates: All to play for on Day 3

“Is this a dream?” Suryakumar Yadav on finding he will be India’s T20 vice captain against Sri Lanka

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, at BKC Ground in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Suryakumar Yadav says he wasn’t expecting to be made India’s vice captain for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but believes it was a reward for his hard work in the past.

“I wasn’t expecting but the way last year had gone, I can only say that it’s like a reward to me. It feels great and I am really looking forward to it,” Yadav said on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Ranji game against Saurashtra.

“My father forwarded me the team, he is always on social media and keeps forwarding me things. I spoke to him once I saw the message. In that text, he had a small message for me: not to take pressure and enjoy batting.”