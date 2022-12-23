Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All to play for in the final day of Round 2 matches

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 4: Sudip Gharami struck a fine hundred to put Bengal on the cusp of a big win against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Resuming the day at 89 for one, Bengal ended up declaring their second innings at 291 for five. Gharami made 101 off 66 balls and skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 50 off 83 balls.
Karnataka pace trio of Ronit More, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak dished out a clinical show to power their team to an innings and seven run win over Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy Group C match. Karnataka’s seniomost pacer More returned with figures of 4/36, while Vyshak (3/23) and Kaverappa (2/44) gave regular breakthroughs as Puducherry innings lasted just 16 overs on the third day to be bowled out for 127.
Rishav Das and Gokul Sharma wore out an inexperienced Delhi attack with patient hundreds as Assam require five runs to get the all-important first innings lead but only have two wickets in hand going into the final day of the Ranji Trophy group B match.
