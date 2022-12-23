Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All to play for in the final day of Round 2 matches

Railways vs Punjab 2.0: 32 overs, 5 wickets and no casualties

The pitch that was used for the first two days of the match. (Express photo)

No, it was not Gabba’s Day 5 pitch full of cracks on the surface creating confusion for the batsmen, about whether to leave the ball or play. Most of the time they took it on their bodies. With neutral curator SP Singh having left after the first day, the local curator Rakesh Mehrotra was given the overnight job to prepare a fresh pitch after the four-day Ranji game was switched to a two-day affair. The local curators did a reasonable job as there were no injuries and only one batter was hit on the helmet.

The fixture was suspended on Wednesday after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials. The game restarted on a fresh pitch on Thursday.

Only 32 overs were bowled in the day as the match re-started at 2 PM and only 17 overs were bowled after the tea before bad light forced the umpires to call it a day. At the end of the day's play, captains from both the side Mandeep Singh (Punjab) and Karn Sharma (Railways) refused to make any comments on the pitch.