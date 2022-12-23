scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All to play for in the final day of Round 2 matches

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Round 2 Day 4 Live Updates: Bengal on cusp of big win against Himachal Pradesh.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 23, 2022 8:40:12 am
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 4

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 4: Sudip Gharami struck a fine hundred to put Bengal on the cusp of a big win against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Resuming the day at 89 for one, Bengal ended up declaring their second innings at 291 for five. Gharami made 101 off 66 balls and skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 50 off 83 balls.

Karnataka pace trio of Ronit More, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak dished out a clinical show to power their team to an innings and seven run win over Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy Group C match. Karnataka’s seniomost pacer More returned with figures of 4/36, while Vyshak (3/23) and Kaverappa (2/44) gave regular breakthroughs as Puducherry innings lasted just 16 overs on the third day to be bowled out for 127.

Rishav Das and Gokul Sharma wore out an inexperienced Delhi attack with patient hundreds as Assam require five runs to get the all-important first innings lead but only have two wickets in hand going into the final day of the Ranji Trophy group B match.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Catch all the live action from Day-4 below

08:40 (IST)23 Dec 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the final day of the Ranji Trophy matches being played at multiple venues and regions. 

Railways vs Punjab 2.0: 32 overs, 5 wickets and no casualties

The pitch that was used for the first two days of the match. (Express photo)

No, it was not Gabba’s Day 5 pitch full of cracks on the surface creating confusion for the batsmen, about whether to leave the ball or play. Most of the time they took it on their bodies. With neutral curator SP Singh having left after the first day, the local curator Rakesh Mehrotra was given the overnight job to prepare a fresh pitch after the four-day Ranji game was switched to a two-day affair. The local curators did a reasonable job as there were no injuries and only one batter was hit on the helmet.

The fixture was suspended on Wednesday after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials. The game restarted on a fresh pitch on Thursday.

Only 32 overs were bowled in the day as the match re-started at 2 PM and only 17 overs were bowled after the tea before bad light forced the umpires to call it a day. At the end of the day’s play, captains from both the side Mandeep Singh (Punjab) and Karn Sharma (Railways) refused to make any comments on the pitch. (READ MORE)

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:00:08 am
