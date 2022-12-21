Ranji Trophy Matches Live Updates: Day 2 action gets underway

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 2: Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years while skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck fine hundreds to take Mumbai to 457 for three against Hyderabad on day one of the Group B contest.
Sandeep Sharma snapped five wickets but Rajat Patidar and Akshat Raghuwanshi hit twin fifties as defending champions Madhya Pradesh recovered to 289 for 7 against Chandigarh on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match.
Veteran Anustup Majumdar stroked his way to an unbeaten 159 and lifted Bengal to 310 for 9 after a poor start against Himachal in their Ranji Trophy Group A match.