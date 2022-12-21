Ranji Trophy Matches Live Updates: Day 2 action gets underway

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
By: Sports Desk
December 21, 2022 8:32:38 am
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 2: Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years while skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck fine hundreds to take Mumbai to 457 for three against Hyderabad on day one of the Group B contest.

Sandeep Sharma snapped five wickets but Rajat Patidar and Akshat Raghuwanshi hit twin fifties as defending champions Madhya Pradesh recovered to 289 for 7 against Chandigarh on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match.

Veteran Anustup Majumdar stroked his way to an unbeaten 159 and lifted Bengal to 310 for 9 after a poor start against Himachal in their Ranji Trophy Group A match.

For Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, form is temporary but tattoos are permanent

On one side of his stomach, he has tattooed the crucial days of his cricketing journey: when he made his debuts in the IPL, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He got the ‘believe’ in 16-10-2019 and he began to ‘trust’ himself from 7-5-2022. Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got these dates and words tattooed on his left and right hand. Before every game, any tight situation or any dull moment, he will look at those lines.

On October 16, 2019, Jaiswal slammed 203 against Jharkhand in List A tournament which made him believe that he can bat among the best in the world and on May 7, 2022, he scored 68 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings to win his first Player Of the Match award.

This is not the end of it. On one side of his stomach, he has tattooed the crucial days of his cricketing journey: when he made his debuts in the IPL, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (READ MORE)

