Ranji Trophy Matches Live Updates: Day 2 action gets underway

For Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, form is temporary but tattoos are permanent

On one side of his stomach, he has tattooed the crucial days of his cricketing journey: when he made his debuts in the IPL, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He got the ‘believe’ in 16-10-2019 and he began to ‘trust’ himself from 7-5-2022. Mumbai’s opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got these dates and words tattooed on his left and right hand. Before every game, any tight situation or any dull moment, he will look at those lines.

On October 16, 2019, Jaiswal slammed 203 against Jharkhand in List A tournament which made him believe that he can bat among the best in the world and on May 7, 2022, he scored 68 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings to win his first Player Of the Match award.

