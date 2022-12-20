Ranji Trophy Round 2 Day 1 Live Updates: Second round of matches start today

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 1: The second round of Ranji Trophy begins on Tuesday with Rajasthan taking on Kerala, Jharkhand locking horns with Goa and seven-time champions Delhi clashing with Assam, among other matches.
Delhi’s opening fixture against Maharashtra saw debutant Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh and veteran Ishant Sharma getting injured in the middle of the match, contributing to the team’s nine wicket loss from a winning position on a track assisting the fast bowlers. Assam, who conceded first innings lead to Saurashtra in their opener, will sense a real opportunity against a depleted Delhi line-up.
In the Jharkhand vs Goa match, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar, both of whom had stellar matches against Kerala and Rajasthan respectively.
Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal is playing his 100th Ranji Trophy match against Tripura.
Uttar Pradesh openers Madhav Kaushik (39 not out) and Dhru Chand Jurel (36 not out) are off to a flying start against Nagaland. (Uttar Pradesh - 86/0)
Umran Malik is playing for Jammu and Kashmir.
Ramesh Kumar, who is the curator at SNR College ground, represented Tamil Nadu in 100m hurdles in National Championship. An injury cut short his career as athlete and he shifted attention to cricket. Played University-level cricket before setting up an academy in Tiruppur, a district that is known to produce garments. Even before he could roll out a pitch for FC fixture, he was the curator for India's two Test matches against England at Chennai in 2021. This game will be extra special for Ramesh as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who he has been coaching at his academy in Tiruppur will also be turning out today.
Ranji Trophy returns to Coimbatore after 32 years with Tamil Nadu taking on Andhra in the second round at SNR College Grounds. TN drew their game against Hyderabad in the first match while Andhra lost to Mumbai. For TN, the draw against Hyderabad will feel more like a missed opportunity as they were on course for a famous win before bad light stopped play.