Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022
Ranji Trophy Round 2 Day 1 Live Updates: Second round of matches start today

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Round 2 Day 1 Live Updates: In the Jharkhand vs Goa match, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 20, 2022 9:50:27 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Round 2 | Ranji Trophy 2022-23Ranji Trophy Round 2 Matches Live: Opening day of Round 2 matches begins.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates, Round 2 Day 1: The second round of Ranji Trophy begins on Tuesday with Rajasthan taking on Kerala, Jharkhand locking horns with Goa and seven-time champions Delhi clashing  with Assam, among other matches.

Delhi’s opening fixture against Maharashtra saw debutant Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh and veteran Ishant Sharma getting injured in the middle of the match, contributing to the team’s nine wicket loss from a winning position on a track assisting the fast bowlers. Assam, who conceded first innings lead to Saurashtra in their opener, will sense a real opportunity against a depleted Delhi line-up.

In the Jharkhand vs Goa match, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar, both of whom had stellar matches against Kerala and Rajasthan respectively.

Live Blog

09:50 (IST)20 Dec 2022
Milestone alert!

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal is playing his 100th Ranji Trophy match against Tripura.  

09:47 (IST)20 Dec 2022
Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh openers Madhav Kaushik (39 not out) and Dhru Chand Jurel (36 not out) are off to a flying start against Nagaland. (Uttar Pradesh - 86/0)

09:38 (IST)20 Dec 2022
Gujarat vs J&K

Umran Malik is playing for Jammu and Kashmir. 

09:35 (IST)20 Dec 2022
A look at Playing XIs
09:29 (IST)20 Dec 2022
Know your curator

Ramesh Kumar, who is the curator at SNR College ground, represented Tamil Nadu in 100m hurdles in National Championship. An injury cut short his career as athlete and he shifted attention to cricket. Played University-level cricket before setting up an academy in Tiruppur, a district that is known to produce garments. Even before he could roll out a pitch for FC fixture, he was the curator for India's two Test matches against England at Chennai in 2021. This game will be extra special for Ramesh as Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who he has been coaching at his academy in Tiruppur will also be turning out today.

09:28 (IST)20 Dec 2022
Ranji Trophy returns to Coimbatore

Ranji Trophy returns to Coimbatore after 32 years with Tamil Nadu taking on Andhra in the second round at SNR College Grounds. TN drew their game against Hyderabad in the first match while Andhra lost to Mumbai. For TN, the draw against Hyderabad will feel more like a missed opportunity as they were on course for a famous win before bad light stopped play.

Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

(Clockwise from left): Raj Angad Bawa; Ramandeep Singh; Prerak Mankad; Sanvir Singh.

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.(READ MORE)

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:44:22 am
