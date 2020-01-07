Ranji Trophy: Ritwik, Abhimanyu rise to the challenge

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury celebrates his half century. (PTI) Ritwik Roy Chowdhury celebrates his half century. (PTI)

Bengal’s improved show this season continued, as they secured three points against Gujarat at Eden Gardens on Monday. In a contest where over two-and-a-half days had been lost due to bad weather and bad light, they batted well on the final day to take the first innings lead.

After Akash Deep’s maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, 6/60, restricted the visitors to 194 — they resumed on overnight 169/7 — Bengal needed to see out the new ball. The pitch was still green and an early start on the final day meant that the conditions were very much in favour of the seamers. Gujarat came here on the heels of back-to-back outright victories. They were never going to go down without a fight.

In certain conditions, left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria becomes pretty hot to handle. The in-form bowler, who had 13 wickets in the last two matches, started to swing the ball from the outset. His new ball partner, Chintan Gaja, too, asked questions. Kalaria removed Abhishek Raman, when the batsman played away from his body. Raman had two hundreds in the last two games and his departure meant a bigger responsibility for Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The Bengal captain didn’t have a good start to the season. Today, though, from his team’s perspective, he couldn’t afford another low score.

Easwaran rose to the challenge. At the end, the scoreboard would show the opener got out for 42. But the scoreboard doesn’t go beyond the arid numbers. Easwaran has 13 hundreds and 17 fifties in first-class cricket. But his effort today was worth its weight in gold.

Easwaran played close to his body and he played late. He wore down the Gujarat seamers. At the same time, he scored runs off the loose deliveries. An off-drive against debutant seamer Tejas Patel was top-class. Patel eventually castled him with a yorker – Easwaran was standing a couple of feet outside the batting crease and yorked himself – but by then, Bengal looked to be in control. The new ball had been taken care of.

At 113/3, the hosts were cruising. Manoj Tiwary didn’t look fluent but he was hanging in there. Koushik Ghosh, Bengal’s No.3 who batted at No.5 today because he was suffering from fever, felt he could no longer carry on.

Gujarat had a window, for debutant Ritwik Roy Chowdhury walked in under pressure. The youngster had a close shave when an appeal for a catch off Piyush Chawla was turned down, with replays proving inconclusive. Roy Chowdhury looked vulnerable to start with. His game wasn’t tight. But he wasn’t afraid to play his shots and the Gujarat bowlers started to err in line and length.

Tiwary was expected to see off the chase. Although he was struggling a bit to find the gaps, the former captain was rotating the strike. But yet again he perished after getting a start. Given the soft underbelly of the Bengal batting, a partnership was needed. The target was still 58 runs away.

Shreevats Goswami, however, played a lovely little cameo and added 48 runs with Roy Chowdhury for the fifth wicket. The latter went on to score an unbeaten half-century.

“Of course I am very happy. I was really in the zone and I batted with a lot of intent. The job for us, the batters, was to reward our bowlers, the way they bowled. When Manoj Tiwary got out, the simple task ahead of me and Shreevats Goswami was to add another 30 runs. The way he batted, that took some pressure off me,” Roy Chowdhury said after the match. Bengal head coach Arun Lal was happy, although he rued the loss of play, both against Andhra and Gujarat. “The team is on a roll. They are playing well, they are looking good and the belief is there,” he said.

Bengal will miss their pace spearhead Ishan Porel in the next match against Vidarbha, with the latter joining India A for the New Zealand tour.

Brief scores: Gujarat 194 (Akash Deep 6/60, Ishan Porel 4/62) drew with Bengal 239/5 (Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 53 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 42; Roosh Kalaria 3/66); Points: Bengal 3, Gujarat 1.

