Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh finds lost form

It’s a seven-year-old incident, but Masooduz-Zafar Amini remembers it vividly. It’s peak winter and the setting is Kanpur’s Kamla Park, which is hosting UPCA’s trials for U-16 cricketers.

Amini, a coach, has made the journey to Kanpur from Aligarh, with his brightest ward Rinku Singh. Inexplicably, on the big day, Rinku’s registration forms go missing. The coach makes several frantic calls to the Aligarh district association officials, but they go unanswered. Without those forms, Rinku, only 15 then, will remain ineligible for trials. “I knew there was something wrong. The district association had told me that they had sent Rinku’s forms to Kanpur. But without the forms, he would have to wait for another year to give his trials,” Amini recounts. When a junior selector present that day got whiff of the circumstances, he decided to give Rinku an opportunity. And he has capitalised on the chances.

Even today, those forms are still missing, but Amini can afford a smile while recounting that tale. Once this hurdle was crossed, Amini knew Rinku would have a smooth progression into first-class cricket. Two years ago, when Rinku made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh, his coach was not particularly surprised. “I always knew he was talented enough to play Ranji Trophy,” he quips.

On Thursday afternoon, Rinku struck his second first-class century against Services at the Airforce Sports Complex in Palam. His unbeaten 163 helped Uttar Pradesh amass a gargantuan 535/9 declared in their first innings, which effectively gave them a 275-run lead. He showed a great deal of flair in this knock, with the highlight being the manner in which he shepherded the lower order. A stunning 140-run ninth wicket partnership with Zeeshan Ansari, who himself chipped in with a valuable 76, proved to be the cornerstone of their thunderous reply on Day 3.

Few opportunities

In his short career, spanning 12 first-class games so far, Rinku never quite had the opportunity of playing himself in for such a major haul. Very often, he would find himself slotted in the lower-middle order at Nos. 6 and 7 respectively, giving him little time to showcase his belligerent stroke-play. What worked for him in this innings was the presence of young Zeeshan Ansari, who stepped up at the opportune moment. “Today, my team gave me an opportunity to bat the whole day and asked me to get as many runs as possible. Thankfully, I got help from Ansari at the other end,” he said at the end of the day’s play.

Seeing Rinku’s exploits today, Amini once again chips in with that all-too-familiar, “I told you so”. Amini knew he had the calibre from the moment he saw him at his academy more than a decade ago. “He was unusually quiet as a child, almost to the point of being diffident,” he says. “He was not a good student, and hated when asked to speak in front of the class. The only thing that got him excited was talking about cricket and batting.”

This constant talk about cricket did hamper his studies, much to the chagrin of his father Khanchand Singh, who used to work in an agency that supplied LPG cylinders in and around Aligarh town. Growing up in a lower-middle-class family with four brothers and a younger sister, the thrust in the Singh family was always on academics. But Rinku would make up for the lack of grades with tons of runs for his school team. “He never cared about studies. It’s only cricket that really interested him. So, I got him admitted to an academy under Amini. Later, when he began scoring runs for his school, I thought he would make it big,” Khanchand explains.

What changed the fortunes of Rinku and his family was when the 21-year-old was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise during the last IPL season for a whopping sum of Rs 80 lakh. Much more than scoring those 29 meagre runs from four IPL games, it was the just the experience of participating in the big league that boosted his confidence. With time, it also gave the youngster much-needed financial freedom.

Two months ago, Rinku drove home a swanky new SUV, much to the delight of his near and extended family. Elder brother Sonu posted the picture of the car on Instagram with an emotional post: “I’ m proud of you brother, Rinku Singh you have been chasing your dreams since childhood and finally the day has come when u have fullfilled them. Mummy and papa are proud of you.” Rinku’s acquisition was a small, but significant step in the family climbing up the social ladder.

In the midst of all this brouhaha, Rinku did not forget the contributions of his coach, a person, he still reverently calls “sir”. On Diwali, he gifted Amini a Honda Activa. “What can I say about him? Despite tasting success so early in life, he remains so humble and attached.”

Brief Scores: Services 260 and 35/1 vs Uttar Pradesh 535/9 declared (Rinku Singh 163 not out, Zeeshan Ansari 76, Priyam Garg 88).