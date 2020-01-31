Ranji Trophy: Railways unravel, as Karnataka script dramatic win

Rohan Kadam (in pic) and Padikkal took Karnataka over the line. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Rohan Kadam (in pic) and Padikkal took Karnataka over the line. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

The Railways team’s batting this season hasn’t been up to the mark. Barring a few inspired knocks from wicket-keeper Dinesh Mor and opener Mrunal Devdhar, the rest haven’t been consistent. A relatively young squad, it lacks application, game awareness and the requisite temperament to survive the rigours of first-class cricket. This has resulted in a series of catastrophic implosions. The latest batting “horror show” played out on their home turf — Karnail Singh Stadium — on Thursday afternoon.

Pitted against an impressive Karnataka seam attack, comprising Ambimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, and Prateek Jain, they could play out only 30 overs, folding up for a dismal 79, to set Karnataka a target of 51 runs on the final day’s play. In reply, the visitors romped home in a canter, peeling off the target in under nine overs, to earn a convincing 10-wicket win and pocket 7 points.

Such a scenario had looked fairly improbable after the thoroughly engrossing battle took place between Karnataka’s batsmen and Railways bowlers on the previous day. Despite the see-saw battle, Karnataka nosed ahead with a crucial 29-run first-innings lead. Even then, the match looked like meandering into a tepid stalemate, as most expected Railways to last at least two full sessions on Thursday. Their second innings scorecard, however, tells a sordid tale. Barring Devdhar’s knock of 38, the rest could muster scores of 0, 0, 3, 5, 8, 6, 0, 0, 8 and 8*. It once again brought to the fore, their glaring inadequacies in technique and temperament.

Had this been a one-off instance, one could still have brushed it off as a rare blip. Stringing together such dismal scores has been a recurring theme this season. From the second innings in their duel against Saurashtra, when they folded up for an abysmal 141 to hand Jaydev Unadkat’s team a comprehensive inning-and-90-run win, to getting shot out by Baroda for scores of 101 and 99. Things came to a tipping point during the subsequent home match against Madhya Pradesh when their diffident batting approach left them six runs short of the 211-run target on the final day.

In seven matches, Railways have managed to register a solitary innings victory against Mumbai but went down to Saurashtra, Baroda, Tamil Nadu and now Karnataka by huge margins. Even the presence of experienced campaigners such as captain Arindam Ghosh, or the return of Mahesh Rawat — he managed scores of 0 and 5 — did little to restore stability in the midst. Coach Yosuf Ali Khan admitted that the batting no-show has been a cause of concern. “There’s a lack of temperament, you can excuse that saying these guys are mostly inexperienced. But there’s also an inability to bat according to the match situation. If you have the quality, you could have batted the whole day today…it wasn’t that difficult,” Khan explained.

Such an insipid batting was fodder to the Karnataka pacers. Leading the charge was More, who graduated from the MRF Pace Academy, and is a regular on the Chennai cricketing circuit, playing for the corporate leagues in the city. The 27-year-old was on red-hot form at the Karnail Singh Stadium today, prising out 6 scalps, including three in a sensational over that snuffed out even the rarest of rare chances of a Railways rearguard. More, didn’t do anything spectacular.

He exploited the uneven bounce that was on offer and kept honing in on the precise lines and lengths, and was amply rewarded for doing so. But it’s that sensational over – one in which he dismissed Mor, Avinash Yadav and T.Pradeep – which he cherishes the most. There’s an interesting detail to it. “My captain told me that this would be my last over, and that prompted me to bowl the way I did,” More recounted.

Such a commanding win had bolstered the qualification hopes of the former champions. They have two league games coming up against Baroda and Madhya Pradesh. It’s back to the drawing board for the Railways. With 13 points and one league game against Himachal Pradesh coming up, a qualification to the knockouts are all but over. Nevertheless, they will make one last attempt to shore up their batting. “Avijit Singh has been pretty prolific at the junior level. We are planning to include him in the final match,” Khan noted. The changes notwithstanding, the Railways team would also do well to go for some soul-searching.

Brief Scores: Railways 182 & 79 Ronit More 6/32) lost to Karnataka 211 and 51/0. Points: Karnataka 7; Railways 0.

