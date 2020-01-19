Ranji Trophy: R Ashwin picks four-fer as Railways bundled out for 76

R Ashwin returned with figures of 4/26. R Ashwin returned with figures of 4/26.

A splendid bowling performance from Ravichandran Ashwin in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Railways for 76 within the first session on Sunday.

Along with Ashwin (4/26), M Siddharth ( 4/32) starred with the ball for the home side.

Ashwin bowled a total of 14 overs where he bamboozled the batsmen with his flight and guile. He picked up the wickets of Saurabh Singh, MN Rao, Harsh Tyagi Avinash Yadav; all in quick succession.

Ashwin was also on a roll when he picked up back to back wickets of left hander Harsh Tyagi for 5, courtesy of a sharp catch by B Aparajith at second slip.

Ashwin has been impressive in the ongoing Ranji season picking up 24 wickets from 6 innings so far.

Bowling performance of Ashwin in Ranji Trophy 2019-20:

33.4-10-79-4

27-9-46-4

29-6-65-5

19.2-3-55-4

47-12-121-3

14-3-26-4

Playing XI for TN: Pradosh Ranjan Paul,Abhinav Mukund,B Aparajith (C),Dinesh Karthik (WK),B Indrajith,L Suryapprakash,Kaushik ,R Ashwin,T Natarajan,M Siddharth,R Sai Kishore

