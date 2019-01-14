Ranji Trophy QF: Cheteshwar Pujara boost for Saurashtra, Karnataka face Rajasthan

All eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, hero of India’s maiden Test series triumph in Australia, when an upbeat Saurashtra face Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal beginning on Tuesday.

Pujara confirming his availability for the crucial tie is a big shot in the arm for Saurashtra, who were undefeated in Group A alongside Vidarbha with three wins and five draws.

India’s batting mainstay paved the way for a historic Test series win in Australia with three centuries.

Saurashtra go into the must-win game high on confidence, having taken the first innings lead against defending champions Vidarbha with lead pacer and captain Jaydev Unadkat taking six wickets for 56 runs.

Apart from Pujara, a lot will be expected from Sheldon Jackson who has been the team’s leading run-scorer this season with 613 runs at 47.15. Harvik Desai has also been amongst runs, scoring 538 at 35.86.

In the bowling department, Unadkat will expect left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to deliver as he has been all through this season, collecting 38 wickets in eight games.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have the advantage of playing at home.

They will be relying on Rinku Singh (803 runs), Priyam Garg (740) and Akshdeep Nath (709) to put the runs on the board and hope senior player Suresh Raina rises to the occasion.

Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Dhapola and Ankit Rajpoot have been their go-to bowlers so far. Left-arm spinner has taken 50 wickets at 15.54.

Ranji QF: Rajasthan take on Karnataka in Ranji quarterfinals

A rampaging Rajasthan will keep in mind the unpredictability factor that has defined Karnataka’s season so far in the Ranji Trophy, when they meet in their quarterfinal starting on Tuesday.

Rajasthan have been on a roll in the group stage, winning seven games, including three with bonus points, and finishing at the top of the table with 51 points from nine outings.

The hosts, who were placed third with 27 points, won three games and lost two, besides three drawn games.

They beat Maharashtra, Railways and Chhattisgarh, but lost to Saurashtra and Baroda, making them one of the most unpredictable teams this season.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Dega Nischal, who have scored 651 and 613 runs, have been the only consistent batsmen for the home team in the group stage. Nischal and Siddharath have scored three and two centuries.

Siddharth and Nishcal would hope to continue in the same vein. Captain Manish Pandey and B R Sharath, who have scored a century each, would also be keen to get big scores.

Scoring against a formidable bowling attack led by Aniket Choudhary and Tanvir-ul-Haq, would not be easy for Karnataka batsmen.

Aniket and Tanvir bagged 47 wickets each in the absence of Pankaj Singh and Khaleel Ahmad, who is with the India team in Australia.

Rahul Chahar and Nathu Singh also have been outstanding, claiming 36 and 22 wickets, respectively.

In contrast, Karnataka’s bowling hasn’t been that impressive with the think-tank making far too many changes. Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal and Jagadeesha Suchith have been their most successful wicket-takers.

More has scalped 29 wickets from six matches and Gopal 26 in eight outings, while Suchith bagged 24 in five games.

Abhimanyu Mithun (17), Krishnappa Gowtham (13) and Prasidh Krishna (12) also have been among wickets.

Despite having a good number of wickets against their names, Karnataka bowlers may find it difficult to get Rajasthan batsmen out twice.

Robin Bist and Captain Mahipal Lomror, have scored 684 and 616 runs, respectively in league stages, with both smashing two centuries each.

Opener Amit Gautam also has scored 583 runs with a century, besides Chetan Bist and Ashok Maneria, also getting one each under their belt.

Ranji QF: Champions Vidarbha take on debutant Uttarakhand

Reigning champions Vidarbha, who topped the combined Group A and B standings, will fancy their chances when they take on Uttarakhand in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy beginning on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand became the only team from the plate group to make it to the last-eight of the coveted domestic tournament.

However, with an experienced batting line up led by veteran Wasim Jaffer and skipper Faiz Fazal, the hosts go into the match, to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s Stadium in Jamtha on the city’s outskirts, as favourites.

Age has not slowed down Jaffer as the 40-year-old batsman continues to be in rich form, having already slammed three centuries this season.

Vidarbha coach and former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit would be hoping that Jaffer would live up to his billing and play a vital role.

The role of skipper Fazal, who opens the innings, is equally paramount.

But if Vidarbha has had a successful run last year and have topped the two combined groups this year, then its not because of brilliance of one or two individuals. The fact is several players have chipped in to bail the team out of trouble or consolidate its position.

Be it Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale or Ganesh Satish, all have played their roles to perfection and the team management would want them to continue from where they have left.

On the bowling front, along with pacers, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare and slow left-arm tweaker Aditya Sarwate have also shone on the field.

Provided a dry track, Wakhare-Sarvate duo can run through any opposition and Uttarakhand’s would be no exception.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand, who made their Ranji Trophy debut this season, have a tough ask at hand, especially playing on Vidarbha’s home-turf.

Right-arm medium pacer Deepak Dhapola will be the one to watch out for the hill state, which came into existence in 2000.

Dhapola has been consistently taking wickets for Uttarakhand and his role will be crucial if the famed Vidarbha batting line up has to be restricted.

On the batting front, the visitors have Rajat Bhatia, who has slammed a double hundred and a hundred this season, in their rank.

Besides them, the others would also have to step up and deliver to tame Vidarbha in their backyard.