Ranji Trophy Q-F Day 5 live score updates: Punjab need 200 runs to win against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2023, Quarter Final Live Score Updates: With Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka all having booked a semifinal spot, Punjab and Saurashtra will contest for the last one on the sole day five action of the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season quarterfinals. Punjab finished day four at 53/2, requiring 200 more runs to seal the deal. Siddharth Kaul saw five five deliveries with Pukhraj Mann unbeaten on 17 at the other end.

Elsewhere, Bengal beat Jharkhand by nine wickets in the first quarterfinal while defending champions Madhya Pradesh clinched a five wicket win against perhaps the most surprising side of the season Andhra, who had pipped Mumbai and Maharashtra to win a quarterfinal berth from the Elite Group B alongside Saurashtra.

The most one sided of all four quarterfinals was played out between Uttarakhand and Karnataka that saw the latter seal an innings and 281 run win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.