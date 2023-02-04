scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Ranji Trophy Q-F Day 5 live score updates: Punjab need 200 runs to win against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score and Updates: Punjab finished day four at 53/2.

By: Sports Desk
February 4, 2023 10:01 IST

Ranji Trophy 2023, Quarter Final Live Score Updates: With Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka all having booked a semifinal spot, Punjab and Saurashtra will contest for the last one on the sole day five action of the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season quarterfinals. Punjab finished day four at 53/2, requiring 200 more runs to seal the deal. Siddharth Kaul saw five five deliveries with Pukhraj Mann unbeaten on 17 at the other end.

Elsewhere, Bengal beat Jharkhand by nine wickets in the first quarterfinal while defending champions Madhya Pradesh clinched a five wicket win against perhaps the most surprising side of the season Andhra, who had pipped Mumbai and Maharashtra to win a quarterfinal berth from the Elite Group B alongside Saurashtra.

The most one sided of all four quarterfinals was played out between Uttarakhand and Karnataka that saw the latter seal an innings and 281 run win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 5 live score and updates: Catch all the live action from the Punjab vs Saurashtra quarterfinal.

10:01 (IST)04 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy Live: OUT!

Gone! Punjab have lost Siddharth Kaul for 10. Kaul gets an outside edge and the ball flies straight to the slip fielder. Parth Bhut bags his first wicket of the day. PUN: 66/3, Punjab need 185 runs in the remaining 83 overs

09:57 (IST)04 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy Live: Hello and Welcome

Punjab have resumed at 53/2, requiring 200 more runs to seal the deal. Siddharth Kaul gets the first runs on the board for Punjab as he finds the boundary on the leg side.

“I want to play Tests for India” Avesh Khan eyes India comeback after 35 wickets this season

As Andhra took a 151-run first-innings lead, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit had a long hard chat with his players in the dressing room. If Madhya Pradesh wished to retain their title, they needed some extraordinary fight back.

“We had a long session on the third day and Pandit sir was clear that if we want to play like a champion team (MP are defending champions) then we need to get them out within 100 runs so that batsmen get a chance to score at least 250 runs. To prove that we are indeed a champion team, we wanted to do it somehow; luckily it went as we planned,” Avesh Khan said. [Read more]

Avesh Khan in action. (FILE)

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 09:48 IST
