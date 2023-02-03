scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Ranji Trophy Q-F Day 4 live score and updates: Madhya Pradesh need 187 runs against Andhra to reach the semifinals

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals day 4 live score and updates: Follow all the live scores and updates from day four

By: Sports Desk
February 3, 2023 09:32 IST
Ranji Trophy Q-F Day 4 live scores and updates:

Ranji Trophy 2023, Quarter Final Live Score Updates: Madhya Pradesh need 187 runs to reach the semifinal of the Ranji trophy with two days to go. Chasing 246, Madhya Pradesh ended day three at 58/0. Openers Yash Dubey 24*(54) and Himanshu Mantri 31*(45) have laid a solid foundation. Earlier in the day, Andhra was bundled out for 93 courtesy of a brilliant spell by Avesh Khan. who picked up four wickets. Apart from Avesh, Gaurav Yadav picked up three wickets. Ashwin Hebber was the top scorer for Andhra with 35 in the second innings.

In the quarter final between Saurashtra and Punjab, the former lead by 10 runs. Experienced campaigner, Chirag Jaani 35*(103) and skipper Arpit Vasavada 44*(100) were at the crease. Spinner Vinay Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Saurashtra would be looking to extend their lead on a turning wicket and try to bowl out Punjab to reach the semifinals.

Elsewhere, replying to Karnataka’s first innings mammoth total of 606, Uttarakhand lost three wickets for 106. Dikshanshu Negi 27*(65) and Swapnil Singh 27*(58) were at the crease at the end of the day’s play. Shreyas Gopal smashed 161 runs. Abhay Negi was the pick of the bowlers, with a four-for.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 4 live scores and updates: Catch all the live action from quarterfinal matches.

09:32 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 4 matches. Stay tuned for more updates!

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 4 live scores and updates: Bengal in driver’s seat vs Jharkhand, aims third semifinal appearance on trot

Bengal's bowler Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Jharkhand's batter Kumar Deobrat during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy quarter-finals cricket match between Bengal and Jharkhand, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (PTI)

Bengal are on course to their third successive Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance after Shahbaz Ahmed produced yet another sparkling all-round show to put them in the driver’s seat on the third day of their quarterfinal match against Jharkhand here on Thursday.

Batting at No. 6, left-hander Ahmed top-scored with a gritty 81 off 120 balls (9×4, 2×6) as Bengal posted 328 in their first innings to secure a healthy first innings lead of 155 runs. [Read more]

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 09:03 IST
