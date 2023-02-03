Ranji Trophy Q-F Day 4 live score and updates: Madhya Pradesh need 187 runs against Andhra to reach the semifinals

Ranji Trophy 2023, Quarter Final Live Score Updates: Madhya Pradesh need 187 runs to reach the semifinal of the Ranji trophy with two days to go. Chasing 246, Madhya Pradesh ended day three at 58/0. Openers Yash Dubey 24*(54) and Himanshu Mantri 31*(45) have laid a solid foundation. Earlier in the day, Andhra was bundled out for 93 courtesy of a brilliant spell by Avesh Khan. who picked up four wickets. Apart from Avesh, Gaurav Yadav picked up three wickets. Ashwin Hebber was the top scorer for Andhra with 35 in the second innings.

In the quarter final between Saurashtra and Punjab, the former lead by 10 runs. Experienced campaigner, Chirag Jaani 35*(103) and skipper Arpit Vasavada 44*(100) were at the crease. Spinner Vinay Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Saurashtra would be looking to extend their lead on a turning wicket and try to bowl out Punjab to reach the semifinals.

Elsewhere, replying to Karnataka’s first innings mammoth total of 606, Uttarakhand lost three wickets for 106. Dikshanshu Negi 27*(65) and Swapnil Singh 27*(58) were at the crease at the end of the day’s play. Shreyas Gopal smashed 161 runs. Abhay Negi was the pick of the bowlers, with a four-for.