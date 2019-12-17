Ranji Trophy: Punjab taps into catchment area

Punjab’s Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the team’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi) Punjab’s Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the team’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

At 30, Sharad Lumba is the oldest player in the Punjab Ranji squad. With one match to his name — last week’s opening-round fixture against Rajasthan — he is also the least experienced. Under-15 to under-25, Lumba ran the gamut of age-group cricket for Punjab, but his knocks couldn’t put a dent in the ceiling that separated the Amritsari hopeful from Chandigarh stars.

“Often it felt like nobody was noticing what I was doing in local cricket. I knew the hard work I was putting in, and not getting a chance was disheartening. It took me three years to make the team, and three more years to get a game,” Lumba says on the eve of Punjab’s second-round match against Hyderabad.

“But you can’t focus on things which aren’t in your control. I waited for my time and an opportunity.”

That opportunity came this season as Chandigarh made its Ranji debut after a 37-year wait. Ex-Punjab players make up more than half of the brand-new team (8 of 15: Manan Vohra, Barinder Sran, Arpit Pannu, Bipul Sharma, Raman Bishnoi, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Uday Kaul). Devoid of its fruitful conveyor belt, Punjab had to look at its smaller centres for talent.

“It works both ways,” says the middle-order batsman. “I know so many good players in Chandigarh who were not getting a chance to shine. Similarly, there are many players like myself from Amritsar, Ludhiana who will find it easier to break into the Punjab line-up now.” Captain Mandeep Singh believes local cricket in Punjab, much like the Ranji plate group, tends to get overlooked.

“It wasn’t like there was no chance for players from smaller centres. But the performances were largely neglected. We know there are good players in the Ranji Trophy plate division. But it’s easier to be ignored because of the impression that they can only perform at that level. This season, things have changed a lot. We will miss the Chandigarh guys. But because of so many openings now, if a talent is identified he can be fast-tracked,” says Mandeep, pointing out Ashwani Kumar as an example, the 18-year-old pacer who too made his debut against Rajasthan.

With a 10-wicket away win in Jaipur, early table-toppers Punjab continued what has been a solid domestic season for them. They missed out on Vijay Hazare semifinal berth after a washout knocked them out on a ‘wins in group-stage’ rule.

They qualified for the Syed Mushtaq Ali ‘super league’ after failing in their last three campaigns. Mandeep, vice-captain Gurkeerat Singh Maan and pacers Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma form the experienced core, and the presence of national team hopeful Shubman Gill further bolsters the side.

Punjab, firm favourites

Punjab are the firm favourites against a troubled Hyderabad side which lost their opener at home to Gujarat, and the players attribute the buoyancy in the camp to getting a coach of their choice. “We asked Munish Bali sir to be appointed as coach for this season,” says Mandeep. “All of us have played under him before, so there’s mutual understanding and respect for each other.” Bali, former India Under-19 assistant coach who was earlier with Andhra Pradesh, has coached the current Punjab lot at the age-group level.

“The kids demanded me as the coach. There’s good communication with this group, but my biggest concern was the lack of accomplishments for Punjab cricket. So we focused a lot on fitness camps, and team-building during the off-season,” says Bali, adding: “All the Chandigarh players were also part of Punjab camp because we didn’t even know that they will be a new team this season itself. Now our priority is to spread the game across the state.”

Punjab has relocated their base to Patiala after three years, and barring a match in Mohali, all their home ties will be played at the Dhruve Pandove Stadium. The under-23 competition is scheduled for Mohali, while the under-19 ties will be played in Amritsar.

Bali adds that it wasn’t just the Chandigarhian exodus that the team has had to overcome.

“Manan to Chandigarh is a loss. But from last year, we are also missing other key players. Jiwanjot’s move to Chhattisgarh meant we lost our long-time opener. MS Gony retired and Yuvraj exited the scene. Harbhajan too is not available. So there were spots open and that’s where all the fresh talent comes in.”

“Yuvi and Bhajji pa left a legacy. Earlier expectations of that kind, along with captaincy, used to bog me down,” says Mandeep. “But a young, fresh line-up frees me up as well. I am not going to think of too much in the future, but eventually, I have to win the Ranji Trophy for Punjab. For me, it’s as important as breaking back into the national team.”

Lumba is thinking along similar lines as well. “It’s a dream for every Punjab cricketer. It’s been a long wait (Punjab won their only Ranji Trophy title in 1992-93) and it’s important because we want to dedicate such success to Yuvi and Bhajju pa, after what they did for our team. In this state, it will be as big as them winning and dedicating the World Cup to Sachin.”

