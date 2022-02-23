Ranji Trophy: Punjab seamer Baltej realising teenage potential

Since making his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2011-12 season, Baltej Singh Dhanda has played only 15 matches. Out of those, six came in the 2019-20 season. At 31, the second- most senior player in the side after Gurkeerat Singh Mann has finally found his second wind.

In the first match of the ongoing season, the seamer bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh and is hungry for more in the next few games.

“It took me 10 years and 14 matches to bag my first five-wicket haul. One can appreciate how significant the moment must be for me. It was priceless; hopefully I will get more in the future,” Baltej told The Indian Express.

Despite taking heaps of wickets in the Katoch Shield, Punjab’s inter-district tournament, he used to warm the bench for the state side on most occasions. Punjab’s fast bowling stocks comprising VRV Singh, Manpreet Gony, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Barinder Sran left Baltej sixth or seventh in the pecking order. “The competition has been so tough that I got in only if a couple of them were injured or doing national duty. I would be lucky to play one match in a season, and if everyone were available, I would not even be in the squad,” he recalled.

It wasn’t enough to get him into the Indian under-19 squad, although he was among the standbys for the 2010 junior World Cup. (PTI) It wasn’t enough to get him into the Indian under-19 squad, although he was among the standbys for the 2010 junior World Cup. (PTI)

Growing up in Ludhiana’s Kaddon village, Baltej’s first love was hockey. The budding central midfielder used to play cricket only in odd school tournaments. His childhood coach, Harbhajan Kala, spotted Baltej in one of the hockey games, and asked him if he had any interest in cricket.

“I was in my school’s cricket team also. I told him I was a fast bowler; he invited me into his academy for a trial. It was Kala sir, who first told me that I have the potential and can become a good bowler,” said Baltej.

In 2010, Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) held a trial for fast bowlers. Kala took Baltej there and he was immediately picked for the Ludhiana Under-19 team. Baltej used to cover the 24-km journey from his village to LDCA on his bicycle, but the exertion made him even more determined. Slowly, cricket took precedence over hockey.

Within a year, Baltej was in the Punjab Under-19 squad and emerged as the best bowler for his state in the Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad age-group tournaments. It wasn’t enough to get him into the Indian under-19 squad, although he was among the standbys for the 2010 junior World Cup.

Injury setback

If the disappointment of missing out on the premier age-group world tournament was not enough, Baltej suffered a back injury and was never the same bowler again. “I lost my pace drastically after the stress fracture,” he said.

But the youngster never gave up. His father Jagjit Singh Dhanda, a boxer in the Indian Army, was his greatest source of encouragement. “My father used to tell me stories about his days in the Army. How they used to stay awake for 3-4 days without having a single bite of food. He used to motivate me a lot,” he recollected.

In 2015, Baltej attended an MRF Pace Foundation coaching clinic in Chennai, where he met Australian great Glenn McGrath. It changed his perception towards his bowling.

“I don’t even remember how many trials I have given in the last 10 years. I have attempted my luck with every franchise,” said Baltej, who was acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the recent IPL mega auction. “I don’t even remember how many trials I have given in the last 10 years. I have attempted my luck with every franchise,” said Baltej, who was acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the recent IPL mega auction.

“McGrath told me to stop worrying about lack of pace and realise that I was a seam bowler and with my height, I will always get natural bounce, which meant that if I bowled in the right areas, I could get wickets,” said the six-foot-three-inch Baltej.

The valuable advice as well as his own hard work and prowess resulted in Baltej cementing his place in the Punjab state team. Now his next aim was to get an Indian Premier League contract. He has lost count of the number of trials he had attended over the last decade.

“I don’t even remember how many trials I have given in the last 10 years. I have attempted my luck with every franchise,” said Baltej, who was acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the recent IPL mega auction.

Baltej was picked as a net bowler for the franchise in the last edition. “I met Damien Wright (Punjab Kings bowling coach) last year and he helped me with minor adjustments in my bowling, which worked in my favour. He told me that if I can bowl that top of off-stump line, instead of bowling at the fourth stump, I will be more successful,” he said.

With an IPL contract in his bag, Baltej now hopes to end the domestic season with as many wickets as he can so that he could get a chance to play for India A.

“Thoda hai, thode ki chahat hai (I have got something, but want a little bit more). I want to get as many wickets as possible in the next two matches and hopefully get on the selectors’ radar, and maybe get a chance for India A,” he signed off.

Other storylines

Eyes on Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane will be the centre of attention when Mumbai play Goa in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad. The former India vice-captain did score a hundred (129) against Saurashtra, but it could not save his place in the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Ajinkya Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane.

Sarfaraz keen to continue purple patch

Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 275 against defending champions Saurashtra, will also be eager to prolong his purple patch in red-ball cricket. The Mumbai middle-order batsman had a great 2019-20 season in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 928 runs in six matches with an average of 154.66. His last few Ranji Trophy innings include a 177, a 226 not out, an unbeaten 301, and 275.

Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz Khan.

Pujara’s chance of redemption

A day after chief selector Chetan Sharma said the door was not closed on him, and his performances in Ranji Trophy will be watched, Cheteshwar Pujara scored an 83-balls 91 with 16 fours and a six against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. The veteran of 95 Tests will be looking to build upon that start when Saurashtra take on Odisha.

Cheteshwar Pujara. Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ishant boost for Delhi

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who has made himself available for the Ranji Trophy after missing the first game, is set to start against Jharkhand on Thursday. Ishant, 33, has played 105 Tests but has gone down in the pecking order for the national team following the emergence of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, and was dropped for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The experienced pacer even went unsold in the IPL auction.

Ishant Sharma. Ishant Sharma.

No stopping Dhull

After leading India to its fifth Under-19 World Cup earlier this month, Yash Dhull began his senior career with a century in each innings on his Ranji Trophy debut against Tamil Nadu. He is only the third Indian — after Nari Contractor for Gujarat in 1952/53 and Virag Awate for Maharashtra in 2012/13 — to score a hundred in each innings on Ranji debut. After a great start, the youngster would be eager for more.

Yash Dhull. Yash Dhull.

Blistering Shahrukh

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan probably played the best knock in the first round of matches. The 26-year-old middle-order batsman smashed a 148-ball 194 that ensured the first-innings lead for Tamil Nadu against Delhi. Considered a white-ball finisher with a lucrative IPL contract, he showed his prowess in the red-ball format with this knock. Tamil Nadu will be up against Chhattisgarh.

Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh Khan.

Sensational Edhen

Edhen Tom Edhen Tom Apple

First-ball wickets in both innings, six wickets overall (4/41 & 2/30) and player-of-the-match award on debut, Kerala’s 16-year-old Edhen Tom Apple began his first-class career in spectacular fashion against Meghalaya. Kerala will lock horns with Gujarat next.