Ranji Trophy: Prabhsimran sees through Yuvi lens, gets double hundred

There has never been a doubt about Prabhsimran Singh’s talent. There was a reason why in 2018, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a fierce bidding war for the then 18-year-old. Prabhsimran ended up being a teen crorepati when he was picked for Rs 4.8 crores by the Punjab franchise.

Prabhsimran never got that long rope in the Punjab outfit and whatever opportunity he got was not noteworthy. However, Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer was highly impressed with his strokeplay and touted him as a player, who can excel in all three formats.

In the last couple of years, Prabhsimran is just getting where many expected him to be. He is beginning to find consistency. On Tuesday, as the Ranji Trophy got underway, playing only his fourth first-class match, he scored his maiden double-century against Chandigarh at the newly-built PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

The 22-year-old had an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 320 runs, including four fifty-plus scores, and at a healthy strike rate of 141.59. But in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was getting the starts but was not able to convert it.

This is when Prabhsimran received a call from Yuvraj Singh. The advice from the former India all-rounder was to “don’t throw your wicket away.” It was a simple message and even a cliched one. But Prabhsimran knew what Yuvraj meant. “I was throwing away my starts. Yuvi paji told me that I need to do a little mental adjustment. If I faced three four dots, I used to try and go for a glory shot. In those situations, he told me instead of going for big hits, just rotate the strike,” Prabhsimran told The Indian Express after the end of day’s play.

After being put into bat first by Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra, Punjab piled up 363 for 3 at the end of the day’s play. Openers Abhishek Sharma (100) and Prabhsimran Singh (202) put on a rollicking 250-run stand for the first wicket. Captain Mandeep Singh (16 not out) and Prabhsimran’s elder brother Anmolpreet Singh (5 not out) were in the middle when stumps were called.

“Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) and myself, we are opening for Punjab in all three formats for the past two seasons. So, our tuning is very good. We decided to take on their lead bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Jagjit (Sandhu). The duo were getting help from the surface, but we took them on from the word go. It helped us and both of them were removed from the attack very early,” said Prabhsimran.

Prabhsimran’s biggest strength as former India opener Jaffer pointed out in the 2019-20 IPL season is he is a ‘see the ball, hit the ball’ sort of a player. Jaffer had said: “There are very few youngsters in our country, who can be as destructive as Prabhsimran when he gets going.” In that sense, Prabhsimran is the modern-day batsman, who takes the pitch, condition and the bowlers out of equation once he gets his eye in.

“I never overanalysed things. I am an aggressive batter and that is my strength as well; I don’t try to complicate things. I have tasted more failures than successes with this approach but today (Tuesday) I scored my first double century,” he said. “Right now I am enjoying a fine purple patch and as a batter, you want to extend it. I want to capitalise it by scoring big runs,” he added.

Prabhsimran has also taken inspiration from Mumbai’s Sarafaraz Khan, his former Punjab Kings teammate. “What Sarfaraz has done in the last two seasons is quite remarkable. I want to achieve that rate of consistency. In Ranji Trophy, you will have to score big runs to get in recognition. And hopefully, this is just the beginning,” he signed off.

Brief scores: Punjab: 363/3 in 85 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 202, Abhishek Sharma 100) vs Chandigarh.

Day 1 Round-up

* It wasn’t a good outing for India discards. While Mayank Agarwal who is captaining Karnataka got dismissed for 8 against Services in Bengaluru, Hanuma Vihari managed only 27 against Mumbai at Vizianagaram.

* Delhi captain Yash Dhull had a mixed first day at the office. Delhi was bowled out for 191 under overcast conditions in Pune. In reply, Maharashtra were reeling at 80 for 5.

* Choosing to bat first, Haryana were all out for 46 inside the first session at Lahli against Himachal Pradesh. In reply, riding on Prashant Chopra’s 137, Himachal were 246/1 at stumps.

* Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma (8/38) bagged eight wickets but Vidarbha still managed 213, courtesy captain Faiz Fazal’s (112) century.

* Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal hit 111 in his side’s 271 all out in 75.3 overs against Tripura. Tripura all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh returned with impressive figures of 5/74 as he removed all the top five Gujarat batters, including Panchal.

* Kerala captain Sanju Samson, playing a first-class match after a gap of three years fell for 72 (108 balls; 4×4, 7×6) against Jharkhand in Ranchi. He was snapped by Shahbaz Nadeem. Kerala failed to convert their strong start, ending the day at 276/6.