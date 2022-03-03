Ranji Trophy: Padikkal’s unbeaten 161 carries Karnataka to 293 for 3 vs Pondicherry

Devdutt Padikkal slammed his maiden first-class hundred, an unbeaten 161, as Karnataka ended day one of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Pondicherry here at 293 for 3.

Sent in to bat by Pondicherry captain D Rohit, Karnataka were reduced to 39 for 2 in the 19th over, losing opener R Samarth (11) and Karun Nair (6) to Ashith Rajiv (2 for 37).

Padikkal did the rescue act and moved to 47 as Karnataka recovered to 88 for 2 at lunch. The big-hitting batter was in full flow in the second session as he and K V Siddharth (85) put the opposition bowlers to the sword.

It was a toil for the Pondicherry bowlers after medium-pacer Ashith Rajiv struck two early blows to remove the consistent Samarth and Nair.

None of the bowlers could make an impression as the stylish Padikkal and Siddharth got going and took the score to 204 for 2 in 61 overs at tea. Padikkal in the meanwhile had reached his maiden first class ton. His knock so far has come off 277 balls, and included 20 fours and two sixes.

He continued to score and stitched a 223-run stand in 357 balls for the third wicket with Siddharth, which put Karnataka in control.

Dubey’s ton steers Madhya Pradesh to 218/2 against Kerala

Opener Yash Dubey hit an unbeaten 105 to steer Madhya Pradesh to 218 for 2 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A league game against Kerala here on Thursday.

Electing to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground C, Madhya Pradesh openers Himanshu Mantri (23) and Dubey added 62 runs for the first wicket, before Jalaj Saxena (1/41) dismissed the former.

Kerala pegged MP back by removing in-form one-down batter Shubham Sharma (11), who became left-arm orthodox bowler Sijomon Joseph’s (1/54) first victim.

But the fall of wickets did not deter 23-year-old Dubey from playing his shots, as he took the Kerala attack to task. He hammered 15 fours in his 264-ball unbeaten innings.

Dubey, a right-handed batter, then found a perfect ally in seasoned campaigner Rajat Padtidar (75 not out off 183 balls), who played second fiddle.

The duo stitched 130 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand and helped Madhya Pradesh go past the 200-run mark as they made the Kerala bowlers toil hard.

The 28-year-old Indore-born Patidar hammered 13 boundaries even as he played all around the park.

Ton up Chirag, Jackson take Saurashtra to 343-7 against Goa

Chirag Jani hit a superb 140 while Sheldon Jackson smashed an unbeaten 96 as Saurashtra reached 343 for 7 at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy group D match against Goa here on Thursday.

Chirag slammed 22 fours and two sixes in his 190-ball knock, while Jackson struck six fours and five maximums during his 119-ball unfinished innings after Saurashtra decided to bat first at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

Saurashtra lost opener Snell Patel for a duck but Chirag and Harvik Desai (14) steadied the innings with a 75-run stand.

Test discard Cheteshwar Pujara’s (28) struggle to convert the starts continued and once again he was back in the pavillion after being trapped in front following a 47-ball stay.

Andhra bowls out Uttarakhand for 194, Rajasthan batters falter against Services

Pacers Bandaru Ayyappa and Prithvi Raj shared seven wickets between them as table-toppers Uttarakhand were dismissed for 194 in their first innings by Andhra Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Thursday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Uttarakhand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the lack of big partnerships hurt as they collapsed to 194 in 69.1 overs.

Medium-pacers Ayyappa (4 for 37) and Prithvi (3 for 27) did the bulk of the damage, claiming seven wickets between them to trigger the slide.

Skipper Jay Bista, a mainstay of the Uttarakhand batting line-up, was the first to go, caught by Ricky Bhui off Ayyappa for 11.

Abhimanyu, Anustup give Bengal opening day advantage

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran led from the front with 114 as Bengal put up a solid batting display to take the opening day’s advantage against Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy group B match here on Thursday.

Needing three points to seal their knockout berth, Bengal sat pretty on 329 for 6 at stumps on day one with veteran Manoj Tiwary batting on 42 in company of Sayan Sekhar Mondal (33 batting) in an unbroken stand of 61 from 86 balls.

Veteran Bengal batter Anustup Majumdar (95 from 149b; 13×4) gave a fine support at the other end as the duo put on a potential match-decisive 193-run partnership to rebuild Bengal innings from being 42 for 2 in the opening hour’s play.

Bawane’s unbeaten ton powers Maharashtra to 298/4 against UP

Skipper Ankit Bawane’s responsible 114 not out powered Maharashtra to 298 for 4 on the first day of their last Ranji Trophy Elite Group G league game against Uttar Pradesh here on Thursday.

Electing to bat at the Gurugram cricket ground, Maharashtra lost openers Pawan Shah (19), who was cleaned up by right-arm medium pacer Ankit Rajppot (1/59), and Avdhoot Dandekar (20) cheaply.

Maharashtra were struggling at 70 for 2 then.

But experienced campaigner Rahul Tripathi, who was in search of runs, made a crucial 56, hammering nine boundaries and a six in the process.

He first added 48 runs with Dandekar and then shared a 41-run stand with skipper Bawane before lobbing off a return catch to rival skipper and off-spinner Karan Sharma (1/77).

Delhi’s poor outing in Ranji continues, Chhattisgarh post 290/4 on Day 1

Virtually out of quarterfinal race, Delhi’s disappointing campaign in the Ranji Trophy continued as Chhattisgarh posted 290 for four on the opening day of their elite Group H match here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Chhattisgarh rode on half-centuries from Ajay Mandal (63 off 90 balls), Amandeep Khare (68 not out off 170) and Shashank Singh (75 not out) to pile up a big score in 90 overs and take their side to a strong position in the four-day contest.

Tripura fights back with Murasingh’s fifer against Punjab

Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh picked up a five-wicket haul as Tripura bounced back after being shot out for 127 to reduce Punjab to 79 for seven at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group F match here on Thursday.

Murasingh was the wrecker-in-chief, registering impressive figures of 9.3-2-25-5 as Punjab ended the day 48 runs behind with three wickets in hand.

Murasingh took two wickets in successive deliveries before the close of play to remain in contention for a hat-trick.