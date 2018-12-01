Ranji Trophy: On to the final day, Gujarat vs Mumbai match on knife-edge

Will Gujarat freeze or seize the moment? Mumbai struggling at home, against Gujarat – it doesn’t happen usually but that’s the state they find themselves after a fascinating day’s play. The game kept changing in character: Dhruv Raval’s 99 nearly dragged Gujarat to a first-innings lead but they fell just short.

Advertising

Then Mumbai threatened to implode, slipping to 24 for 4, but Aditya Tare revived them with a responsible fifty but he too fell, leaving the game precariously placed. Shivam Dubey, who hit a hundred in the first innings and also took few wickets, will now have to shepherd the lower order to push Mumbai, on 157 for 7, towards a total they can defend on the final day. They lead by 173 runs and considering that Tushar Deshpande suffered a hamstring injury, the onus will now rest on Dubey and the number nine batsman Dhrumil Matkar.

Credit must be given to the curator Ramesh Mamunkar for producing a fabulous pitch which has provided good bounce and movement to the seamers and where even the spinners have had something to bowl with. On the third day, it did throw some variable bounce with the occasional ball keeping a bit low, but overall, it has thrown some interesting cricket..

It was exploited well by Gujarat’s mediumpacers Chintan Gaja and Roosh Kalaria, who took out the first four wickets in just seven overs. Mumbai opener Jay Bista once again had no answer to an incoming delivery from Gaja – the ball had rammed into the pad before the bat could even come down.

Akhil Herwadkar edged a delivery outside off, just as he had done in the first innings. Mumbai’s hope rested on their experienced Suryakumar Yadav but he was taken out lbw by lovely incoming delivery from Kalaria. Siddesh Lad, Mumbai’s crisis man, was a touch unlucky as the ball didn’t bounce as much as he had anticipated.

Advertising

Armaan Jaffer, who was picked for the Ranji team after he slammed triple hundred in under 23 game, came up with a stylish leg glance for four and seemed intent to hang around but he edged a delivery from Gaja that moved away a fraction. Interestingly, Mumbai’s captain Dhawal Kulkarni walked out at this stage, ahead of the first-innings centurion Dubey. He tried to hang in there but Priyank Panchal took a stunning one-handed catch at gully off Gaja.

The man who stood firm was Tare. Only once he look out of balance when he tried to drive Kalaria early in his innings but missed it. It was a gritty knock, he hooked a lot when the bowlers fired it short and kept the length deliveries away. Tare found support in Dubey, and the pair ensured Mumbai didn’t fold up completely. Tare fell on 59, when he tried a inside-out drive off the left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai but couldn’t clear mid-off. Dubey curbed his attacking instincts to see out the day. For Gujarat it will be chance to register their third win in last two years. Game on. Tare admitted that it won’t be easy. “We will have to bowl out of skins to win the game. It will depend on how many runs we put on board,” he said.

Brief scores: Mumbai 297 & 157/7 (Aditya Tare 59, C T Gaja 4-50 ) lead Gujarat 281 (Dhruv Raval 99, Shivam Dube 3-50) by 173 runs.