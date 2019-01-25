Ranji Trophy: OB vans, VIPs in attendance as Kerala make semifinal debut

Rajneesh Gurbani had barely taken his mark to start the proceedings on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Kerala and Vidarbha, but the posse of heavy-duty Malayalam television journalists stationed with their crew at the far end of the ground had already gone on overdrive in their vociferous support for the Kerala team.”Adhidheyar enna munthookavumayi Keralam charitrathile adhya semifinal porinu irangukayanu,” (With overwhelming home advantage, Kerala are entering their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal battle), Amrita TV journalist Ratheesh M blared on his microphone. Giving company to the local media was a generous sprinkling of locals, whose number was swelling every passing minute. Former CPI state secretary Panniyan Raveendran, invited by Nazir Machan, Wayanad Cricket Association secretary to inaugurate this venue’s most high-profile fixture, was also present.

In a sense, such frenzy for a cricket match in this neck of the woods is understandable. Ratheesh put things into perspective: “The excitement for this match is immense, because Kerala have qualified for Ranji Trophy semis for the first time in their history. Ever since Kerala made the knock-outs and the Krishnagiri Stadium was designated as the venue, me and my cameraman have been based in Wayanad. The pressure to get interviews and special stories is immense,” Ratheesh adds.

‘Shall we lynch this guy (Umesh)’

By the time Gurbani had picked up the last Kerala wicket, the crowd had swelled. They were boisterous. As Yadav walked back to a thunderous applause from his team-mates for his seven-wicket haul, a local would chortle from above the dressing room: “Ivane talli konnallo nammukku?” (Shall we lynch this guy?), evoking guffaws. With every run that Vidarbha made in reply to Kerala’s below-par total of 106, the chants from the crowd would only get louder.

At the end of the day’s play, Vidrabha had notched up a 66-run lead with five wickets in hand. The overwhelming opinion among the crowd and the media was this: “The toss proved to be crucial. If Kerala had bowled first, there would have been parity in proceedings”.