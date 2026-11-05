Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan ends Railways’ escape act as Mumbai win by 106 runs

At 250/5 at the final drinks break on the final day at the Brabourne Stadium, it seemed Railways were going to pull off a draw and gain something from the match. Eshaan Goyal and Zubair Ali had put on an outstanding stand to rescue their side from a precarious 83/5 in the 31st over.

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad later said he and his side felt that, at that stage, it was a matter of one wicket, something that had proved elusive for long periods of the afternoon.

Musheer Khan toiled away in the afternoon heat and was also taken on by Ali. But off the first ball after the drinks break, Musheer turned the course of the match.

Goyal went for the paddle sweep over leg slip, but Musheer’s brother Sarfaraz Khan, stationed at first slip, anticipated the shot and moved quickly towards leg slip to pouch the catch. Sarfaraz then sprinted away in celebration as the 167-run stand for the sixth wicket was finally broken.

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A couple of overs later, Musheer dismissed Ali, caught at long off by Suryansh Shedge, and suddenly, a different result looked likely. Raj Choudhary and Himanshu Sangwan defended resolutely, but Tanush Kotian dismissed the former before Musheer returned to remove the last man, Himanshu Sangwan, and help Mumbai pull off a 106-run win.

Five wickets had fallen for 15 runs as the 42-time champions clinched a fourth straight win of the season.

The turnaround was remarkable given the position Railways had reached after being in the doldrums. Shams Mulani had struck twice in successive deliveries, and Mumbai looked like closing in on another victory. Goyal, who had watched partners come and go at the other end, had other ideas.

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In their previous game against Tamil Nadu, Railways’ batsmen had struggled against the left-arm spin of R Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram. On Thursday, they had to contend with Mulani and Musheer. Goyal, who had made 0 and 4 against Tamil Nadu, recognised that the pitch was not offering much assistance and brought out the sweep regularly, mixing the full-blooded shot with the paddle.

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Lad kept attacking fields for much of the 372-run chase, leaving spaces for the batsmen to exploit. Goyal was content to bide his time, while Ali took the more aggressive route. Having scored 75 in the first innings against Tamil Nadu, Ali went after the left-arm spinners and Kotian.

Kotian had said on Wednesday that the rough outside a left-hander’s off stump seemed better suited to the left-arm spinners. Ali largely negated that threat, flicking Mulani past mid-on and often going down the ground. He was just as comfortable against Tushar Deshpande, driving him straight and pulling him for boundaries.

Lad tried different ways to break the stand, including placing two fielders at deep fine leg and one at square leg, while Deshpande resorted to the short ball. Ali took on the bowler and found ways to score.

Ali’s scoring rate meant Goyal was at times reduced to a spectator in the third session. Ali went past his partner with a cut for four off Mulani and kept the pressure on the fielders.

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Ali brought up his hundred with a single off Kotian, reaching the milestone from 102 balls. Goyal followed, completing his century from 186 deliveries. From 83/5, Railways had reached 250/5, and a draw looked within reach before the tide turned spectacularly.

Mumbai had earlier declared at 234/4 in the morning session, with Divyaansh Saxena completing his maiden first-class hundred. The left-hander added 60 runs with Sarfaraz as Mumbai looked to score quickly and set Railways a challenging target. Saxena brought up his century with a single to third man, following which came the declaration.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 396 and 234/4 in 42.5 overs decl. (Divyaansh Saxena 100 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 79) beat Railways 259 and 265 all out in 77.2 overs (Zubair Ali 115, Eshaan Goyal 103; Shams Mulani 4/69, Musheer Khan 3/42, Tanush Kotian 2/93) by 106 runs.

Points: Mumbai 6, Railways 0