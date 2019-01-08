Ranji Trophy: Mumbai bowlers blow away sorry Chhattisgarh

A change of ends did the trick for Tushar Deshpande. It was not planned but a casual decision where Mumbai’s experienced pacer Shardul Thakur wanted to change ends himself and as a young seamer Deshpande had no choice but to oblige. As it turned out, Deshpande ran through Chhattisgarh’s line-up, ending with 5 for 46, and along with Thakur (4 for 32), have put Mumbai in command on the opening day. It’s a rare position of comfort for Mumbai this season.

At stumps Mumbai were 118 for 3 after bowling out Chhattisgarh for 129, with Suryakumar Yadav, on a comeback, looking good on an unbeaten 31.

To an extent, Deshpande and Thakur are pretty similar in their bowling styles. Neither has the heights of a pacer or have sculpted-bodies, but both manage to surprise batsmen with their raw pace. Similarities extend beyond cosmetics. Both hail from outside Mumbai, and have had tough journeys from childhood to make it to the state team.

Like Thakur, Deshpande too wanted to be a batsman in his early days. In fact, he even arrived at the famed cricket cradle of Shivaji Park a few years back for a selection trial, hoping to impress with his batting. The batting queue was so long that Deshpande decided to try his luck with the ball. He impressed and was soon playing junior cricket as a bowler for Mumbai.

“There are lots of medium pacers in India but how many bowlers can bowl fast?” Deshpande says, stressing that he won’t cut down on his pace despite injuries stumbling his career a few times in the past.

The Wankhede track has offered bounce and pace this season and Deshpande thrived after Mumbai put Chhattisgarh to bat on a green track. The captain Siddesh Lad had to miss out due to a back injury and Dhawal Kulkarni took charge as the skipper.

The bounce and pace of the pitch was too tough to handle for the visitors. Chhattisgarh were never in control over the proceedings, losing wickets at regular intervals. They had slipped to 51 for 3, but No. 3 batsman Ashutosh Singh and Amandeep Khaire looked to counter attack but Deshpande got Singh caught behind and Shardul Thakur had Vishal Singh bowled. Khaire showed some intent, his first 25 runs had five fours.

Khaire even managed to loft a six over covers off Deshpande but a stunning diving catch by wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar ensured Chhattisgarh’s most talented batsman Khaire would cool his heels in the pavilion. Three ball later Deshpande bowled short to Lavin Coster and the attempted pull had the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal take a simple catch at short-leg.

Tottering at 117/ 6, and there was to be no miracle in the tail; it took just five overs for Mumbai to pack off the rest and start their reply with the bat. Leaving their disastrous season behind, Mumbai’s prime goal is to somehow avoid being relegated. The bowlers have responded and now Mumbai would hope that their batsmen can take them to an outright win.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 129 (Ashutosh Singh 30, Amandeep Khare 48; Shardul Thakur 4/32, Tushar Deshpande 5/46) vs Mumbai 118/3 (Vikrant Auti 43, Suryakumar Yadav 31).