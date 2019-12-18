Ranji Trophy: Mayank Markande gives Hyderabad the chills

Markande finished with 3/65. Markande finished with 3/65.

reveals that he wasn’t looking for a “wicket-taking ball” per se, but ended up delivering what was a perfect leg-spinner’s delivery. Pitched on middle and off, the ball was full enough to draw Hyderabad batsman K Sumanth forward. The loopy ball would go on to grip the surface and break. A set Sumanth, top-scorer for the visitors with a grindy 79, could only nick it.

“Waise toh main out karne ja nahi raha tha (I wasn’t going for a wicket per se). But I could feel it as the ball was leaving my hand. The grip felt nice and it turned sharply. Yes, it was something of an unplayable ball,” smiles Markande, who finished the day with 3/65 as Punjab folded the visitors for 242 in the first innings.

Unplayable balls and self-assurance come easy to Markande, who bowled two skidding googlies in his debut IPL match last year to dismiss Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. Later in the year, Markande finished his first Ranji season as the leading bowler for Punjab with 29 wickets. Success followed in the Emerging Cup (most wickets, 8) and India A stints (a five-wicket haul in the unofficial Test against England Lions). The dream run culminated in a maiden T20I against Australia this February, where he conceded 31 runs in four overs.

Asked about memorable moments from his national call-up, Markande responds with a mocking shrug and an almost-inaudible “Wickets hi nahi mili (didn’t get any wickets).” The 22-year-old, however, is quick to add that he’s not dismissive of the pointers earned in the dressing rooms.

“It’s not like you learn a lot of new skills. To be playing Ranji for your state means you are skilled. But observing fellow spinners like Yuzvendra (Chahal) and Kuldeep (Yadav), and top players like Rohit Sharma in IPL. You learn a lot about mindsets. You learn how players adapt and excel.”

Markande took a combined 25 wickets in the limited-overs competitions this season, and the team expects a lot of the bowler — the busiest of the bunch on Tuesday with 21 overs to his name. But with the wicket not suited for his quick, skidding googlies, he had to adapt to excel.

On the surface, the two-pacers ploy worked for the hosts, as exhibited by spinners Markande and Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s (4/34) figures. But with the pitch moist (from the conditions and this being the first match of the season), it took a lot of tenacity and conservative field-placements to extract wickets.

Punjab came into their first home tie with the characteristically-dry Patiala wicket in mind. Even the chilly practice session the day before (the mercury never rose above 13 deg c on a dark, damp day) couldn’t deter the plan. Hope was that the toss would go their way and the sun would break through; the former didn’t happen (Hyderabad chose to bat first) and the latter happened well into the day.

Tuesday began similarly enough, as conditions delayed the start by an hour. Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Sanvir Singh capitalised with wickets in the 3rd and 4th over. Markande drew first blood after lunch when he trapped experienced Akshath Reddy and Sandeep returned to bowl BP Sandeep out to make it 53-4.

Sumanth and Himalay Agarwal then put on a 131-run partnership, as the three-pronged spin attack (debutants Karan Kaila and Akul Pandove, left and right-arm orthodox and leggie Markande) toiled. While the conditions improved, both batsmen were comfortable enough to drive along the line and adventurous enough to occasionally go against the spin.

“It was not your usual Patiala wicket. It had moisture and was a slow-turner. So we thought to control the runflow instead. You have to adapt to the conditions,” says Markande. “So if it’s a flat wicket. you work on the line and length. All of us tried to draw the players forward.”

Captain Mandeep Singh decided to chance the golden arm of Gurkeerat, who responded by removing Agarwal. The 29-year-old offie relied on the natural angle, rather than actual turn, to dismiss two lefties and a number 10.

Sumanth stitched partnerships and looked set to stay unbeaten before he faced ‘the ball that turned’. “It was a good batting track, but it will definitely get better for spinners as the match progresses,” says Markande. “It’s over to our batsmen for now.”

At ten minutes to five and twilight swiftly approaching, the umpires flirted with the idea of letting Punjab bat, long enough for Shubman Gill to gear up and enter the field, before calling stumps. A couple members of the host team fist-pumped and sighed in relief, as their top batsman walked to the nets instead, where he proceeded to face throwdowns in dying light for almost half an hour. The Shubman Gill show can wait for a day.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 242 (Kolla Sumanth 79, Himalay Agarwal 68, Mayank Markande 3/65, Gurkeerat 4/34) vs Punjab.

