Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh go from 35/3 to 35 all out against Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh suffered an incredibly dramatic collapse in Ranji Trophy action on Wednesday as they went from 35/3 to 35 all out against Andhra Pradesh in their Elite Group B match on Wednesday. Six of the wickets fell in a gap of 23 balls while one batsman (Gaurav Yadav) was absent hurt. Andra thus won by 307 runs ending MP’s hopes of qualifying for the knockouts.

To further highlight the plight of the collapse, only two batsmen reached double digits – Aryaman Birla scored 12 runs and Yash Dubey put on a further 16 runs – in between the highest was 6 runs with seven players making absolutely no run contribution.

This, however, isn’t the lowest score in Ranji Trophy. That unfortunate honour belongs to Hyderabad who were dismissed for just 21 runs by Rajasthan in the 2010/11 season.

The collapse got underway with the wicket of wicketkeeper-captain Naman Ojha for 1 which put MP at 35/3. No batsman scored a run thereafter. Birla fell four overs after Ojha. In the same over, Shubham Sharma, too, walked back. Two overs later, Venkatesh Iyer and Kartikeya Kumar fell on consecutive deliveries to Sasikanth. He didn’t get the hat-trick but added the wicket of Ishwar Pandey in the over. Dubey’s 32 ball stay was brought to an end by Vijaykumar which also closed out the match with Yadav unable to bat.

KV Sasikanth and Paidikalva Vijaykumar were crucial in the collapse with Sasikanth posting figures of 6/18 and Vijaykumar ending with 3/17. Pacer Girinath Reddy, who took six wickets for Andhra Pradesh in the first innings, did not get an opportunity to bowl.

Andhra Pradesh had scored 301 in their second innings giving Madhya Pradesh a 343 run target. Reddy had taken 6/29 in Madhya Pradesh’s first innings to skittle the Group B leaders for a mere 91 runs in response to Andhra’s 132 in their first innings.