Ranji Trophy Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: Saurashtra strike early after Karnataka win toss

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: It is being labelled as Mayank Agarwal vs Cheteshwar Pujara but the Karnataka vs Saurashtra fixture, in the Ranji Trophy semifinal, is much more than that. As Karnataka ready to try and become the third team to make the final for the 15th time, they will surely be bolstered by the return of Mayank who had sat out the quarterfinal win against Rajasthan due to a thumb injury. Record speak, Karnataka haven’t been able to beat Saurashtra since the 2009-10 season. The head-to-head record favours Saurashtra, who in nine matches, have registered four victories and three draws.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, come into it thanks to a record 372 run chase against Uttar Pradesh with Pujara at the heart of it. However, a lot of credit will go to skipper Jaydev Unadkat who has picked 13 wickets in the last two matches.