Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka need 139 runs to win

Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score: Entering Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the equation reads: Karnataka need 139 runs to win and Rajasthan need 7 wickets. Either way, there will be a result today and it could come by the second session. Day prior, the pitch showed enough signs of deterioration with odd balls keeping low which means it’s going to be tough day for batting.

Karnataka’s batting has been pretty inconsistent this season and they would need the likes of Karun Nair and Manish Pandey to bring out their A game to keep them afloat. Rajasthan, meanwhile, would hope for early wickets to create pressure on Karnataka and their seam bowling attack.