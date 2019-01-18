Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka need 139 runs to win

Toggle Menu
Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Coming into the day, Karnataka need 139 runs to win and Rajasthan seven wickets.

Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Karun Nair is on one end as Karnataka resume chase on Day 4. (Source: AP)

Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score: Entering Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the equation reads: Karnataka need 139 runs to win and Rajasthan need 7 wickets. Either way, there will be a result today and it could come by the second session. Day prior, the pitch showed enough signs of deterioration with odd balls keeping low which means it’s going to be tough day for batting.

Karnataka’s batting has been pretty inconsistent this season and they would need the likes of Karun Nair and Manish Pandey to bring out their A game to keep them afloat. Rajasthan, meanwhile, would hope for early wickets to create pressure on Karnataka and their seam bowling attack.

Karanataka vs Rajasthan Ranji Quarterfinal Day 4 Live Score and Updates:

Day 4 underway

Ronit More and Karun Nair get things underway for Karnataka on the fourth day. Needing 184 to win, they've wiped out 49 runs from that required total. Karnataka, meanwhile, need 7 wickets to make the semi-finals. Who will get there first?

Karnataka XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Dega Nischal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (c), Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vinay Kumar, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun

Rajasthan XI: Amitkumar Gautam, Chetan Bist (wk), Mahipal Lomror (c), Robin Bist, Ashok Menaria, Salman Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, TM Ul-Haq

