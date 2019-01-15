Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score: Karnataka take on Rajasthan in quarterfinal

Ranji Trophy Live, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score: Karnataka and Rajasthan come into the quarterfinal with contrast results in the group stage. Rajasthan were the first team to qualify for the last-8 while Karnataka, last year’s semifinalists, come off a fresh loss against Baroda in a low-scoring thriller. Rajasthan have won seven matches this season while Karnataka remain inconsistent with three wins and two losses.

In team news, Mayank Agarwal remains unavailable for Karnataka but K Gowtham is back. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will once again bank on the trio of Robin Bist, Mahipal Lomror and Amitkumar Gautam who have 1883 runs between them. In the bowling department, Aniket Choudhary, Tanvir-ul-Haq and Nathu Singh having remain Rajasthan’s driving force.