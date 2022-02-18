Ranji Trophy: Lalit Yadav’s ton puts Delhi in command

Lalit Yadav slammed a maiden hundred to take Delhi to an imposing 452 and put them in a strong position against Tamil Nadu on the second day of their Elite Group H Ranji Trophy game in Guwahati on Friday.

If Day 1 of the match was dominated by Yash Dhull’s sublime century, Yadav stepped up on Day 2. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who Delhi Capitals bought for Rs 65 lakh in the IPL mega auction, took the Tamil Nadu attack to the cleaners as he hammered 17 boundaries and 10 maximums enroute his 177 off 287 balls.

SIX and a 💯! 💪 💪 What a way to get to the hundred! 👏 👏 Lalit Yadav completes a cracking century as Delhi move closer to 360. 👍 👍 @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #DELvTN Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/aGdp1NPSMU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 18, 2022

Yadav resumed the day on 45 and lost overnight partner Simarjeet Singh (19) early, but kept playing his shots. Thereafter, he stitched a 92-run stand with number 10 Vikas Mishra (7 off 58 balls), before pacer M Mohammed (4/75) trapped Mishra in front. The ninth wicket fell at 393, but there was more agony in store for Tamil Nadu as Yadav found another able ally in Kuldip Yadav (9 not out off 37 balls) to add 59 more runs.

“I am more relieved than happy. I made my first-class debut in 2017, and after playing 12 matches, I have finally scored my first century,” Lalit Yadav told this paper.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 75 for 2 in 30 overs; opener Kaushik Gandhi (37 not out) and R Sai Kishore (11 not out) were at the crease.

“Tomorrow’s first session will be key. We will need to make early inroads, and then we can go for an outright win,” said Yadav.

Brief Scores

Delhi first innings: 452 in 141.2 overs (Lalit Yadav 177, Yash Dhull 113; M Mohammed 4/75, Baba Aparajith 2/89)

Tamil Nadu first innings: 75 for 2 in 30 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 37 batting; Kuldip Yadav 1/21, Vikas Mishra 1/19)