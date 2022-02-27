Ranji Trophy: Kunnummal stars as Kerala stun Gujarat, Delhi all but out after losing to Jharkhand

Kerala rode on opener Rohan Kunnummal’s aggressive unbeaten hundred to stun Gujarat by eight wickets in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff 214 for a win, Kerala lost opener Rahul P (7) cheaply. But Rohan Kunnummal (106 not out off 87 balls) and skipper Sachin Baby (62; 5×4; 2×6) had different plans as they pummelled the Gujarat attack to submission at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

The two forged a vital 143-run stand in just 135 balls for the second wicket to take Kerala closer to victory.

While Kunnummal was the more aggressive one, Baby played his part to perfection. When Baby was dismissed by Siddharth Desai, Kerala needed just 44 runs.

Kunnummal, who hammered 12 boundaries and three maximums, then led the team home in company of Salman Nazir (28 not out; 2×4, 2×6) in just 35.4 overs. Kunnummal, who had also scored a century in the first essay, was adjudged as the player of the match. Kerala bagged all six points on offer.

Delhi all but out of Ranji Trophy knock-out contention after losing humdinger to Jharkhand

Dhruv Shorey’s counter-attacking hundred set up a fitting final hour but old warhorse Shahbaz Nadeem’s second five-wicket haul enabled Jharkhand to oust Delhi from quarterfinal contention with a thrilling 15-run win in the final over of their Ranji Trophy group H encounter here on Sunday.

While Shorey should be credited for his superb 136 off 177 balls that kept Delhi in hunt for a tough score of 335 but they wilted under pressure during the final half an hour when Nadeem (5/83 in 31 overs) and fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Anukul Roy (2/71 in 20.4 overs) brilliantly closed down the run-scoring opportunities.

Delhi skipper Pradeep Sangwan was coolly stumped by debutant wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra after he failed to get going.

Nadeem’s 10-wicket match haul ensured that Jharkhand, with full six points, stay in contention for a knockout berth when they lock horns with Tamil Nadu (6 points) in their last game.

However, both teams will want that Delhi at least stop Chattisgarh (7 points and current group toppers) from going beyond a point.

For Delhi, the tournament is as good as over and only seven points (including a bonus) against Chattisgarh will give them a slim chance in theory.

Punjab rout Haryana, climb to top spot

Punjab bowlers impressed after a superlative batting effort from Mandeep Singh and Anmol Malhotra to set up an easy 10-wicket win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Sunday.

Resuming the day on 149 for 4 after following on, Haryana folded their second innings with the addition of just 54 runs as the trio of Baltej Singh (3/17), Siddharth Kaul (2/75) and Abhishek Sharma (3/15) ran through their batting lineup to set Punjab an easy target of 42 runs.

In reply, Punjab overhauled the target in 8.5 overs with Prabhismaran Singh (25 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (20 not out) sealing the win with a bonus point.

After the win, Punjab climbed to the top of the group F table with 10 points, while Himachal Pradesh remained second with eight points.

All-round Mulani takes Mumbai to top with fine victory over Goa, Saurashtra earn bonus point versus Odisha

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani singlehandedly carried Mumbai to the top of the points table as the 44-time champions thrashed Goa by 119 runs after having conceded a 164-run first-innings lead in their group D match.

Mulani had match figures of 11 for 167 (6/107 and 5/60) along with a crucial half-century and a 116-run ninth-wicket stand with fellow spinner Tanush Kotian (98 and 4 wickets) that took Mumbai to 395 for nine and leaving Goa with a tricky 232-run chase on the final day.

However, Goa managed only 112 runs in 48 overs, giving full six points to the heavyweights.

Mumbai are on top of group D with nine points from two games while Saurashtra, by virtue of an innings victory, got seven against Odisha and are second with eight points.

Shahbaz’s all-round show seals Bengal’s second win on trot

Bengal once again rode on Shahbaz Ahmed’s all-round effort to thrash Hyderabad by 72 runs for their second successive win in the Ranji Trophy here on Sunday.

Fresh from scripting Bengal’s epic turnaround against Baroda in their previous group B match, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder followed up his gritty second innings 51 with fine figures of 16-5-41-3.

Pacer Akash Deep was the wrecker-in-chief (13.2-2-41-4) as Hyderabad, who were overnight 16 for three in their pursuit of 239, folded for 166 inside two sessions.

Mukesh Kumar (2/49) and Ishan Porel (1/20) were also among the wickets as Bengal (12 points) went past Hyderabad to occupy the top spot in Group B with a match left.

Karnataka thrashes J&K by 117 runs, Railways gets 3 points from draw vs Pondicherry

Karnataka posted an emphatic 117-run win over Jammu and Kashmir while Railways had to settle for first innings points against Pondicherry on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C matches here on Sunday.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who picked six wickets in the first innings, bagged four more scalps to end with a 10-wicket haul (10 for 94) as Karnataka bowled out J&K for 390 despite a stubborn century by captain Ian Dev Singh Chauhan (110 off 188 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).

Uttarakhand routs Rajasthan by 299 runs; Andhra-Services match ends in dull draw

Uttarakhand thrashed Rajasthan by 299 runs on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Sunday to top the points table with 12 points.

In the other match in the group, Andhra settled for a draw with Services to pick up three points.

Resuming at 58 for 3 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 455, Rajasthan caved in without much of a fight as they were bundled out for 155 in 68.4 overs.

Only captain Ashok Maneria (45, 89 balls, 2X4, 2X6) battled it out and managed to stitch together a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket with nightwatchman Kamlesh Nagarkoti (12, 73 balls, 1 four).

Vidarbha take first innings lead in drawn game against Maharashtra

Vidarbha grabbed three points from their drawn Elite Group G Ranji Trophy game against Maharashtra here on Sunday, courtesy their first-innings lead.

Riding on veteran Ganesh Satish’s career-best 275, Vidarbha had posted a mammoth 570/5 in their first essay and then left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate spun his web around the Maharashtra batters to bundle them out for 328 in their first innings to take the first innings lead at the Gurugaon cricket ground.

Asked to follow on, Maharashtra was reduced to 69/4, when both the sides settled for a draw.