Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair slams unbeaten 152 as Karnataka makes 268 for 8 vs J&K on day 1

India Test discard Karun Nair came up with a fighting unbeaten 152 as Karnataka scored 268 for 8 against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Thursday.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal (8) fall early to Mujtaba Yousuf (2 for 44) after Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat.

Nair (267 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) and the other opening batter Ravikumar Samarth (45, 5 fours) then added 98 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.

K V Siddharth, who hit a century in the opening match against Railways, helped Nair add 56 runs for the third wicket.

Karun Nair brings up his 150.

Nair grew in confidence and was on the lookout for runs. However, the dismissal of Siddharth sparked a mini collapse as Karnataka slipped from 164 for 2 to 190 for 190 for 5 and then 209 for 7 after losing Shreyas Gopal (7) and K Gowtham (2) to the veteran spinner Parvez Rasool (2 for 51).

Nair kept scoring runs even as he kept losing partners but he found an able ally in Ronit More, who made 23 from 59 balls and was involved in a vital 59-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

More, who batted resolutely, fell LBW to Yousuf off the final delivery of the day.

The 30-year Karun Nair holds the key if Karnataka has to reach a total of 300 in the first innings.

In the other match in the group, Pondicherry ended the opening day at 284 for 5, riding on veteran Paras Dogra’s unbeaten 207 (168 balls, 10 fours, 1 six).

Satish’s unbeaten 146 steers Vidarbha to 270/3 against Maharashtra

‘Crisis man’ Ganesh Satish slammed an unbeaten 146 to propel Vidarbha to 270 for 3 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group G match against Maharashtra here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Vidarbha lost their openers — in-form skipper Faiz Fazal (14) and Sanjay Raghunath (3) — cheaply, and were in spot of bother at 18 for 2.

Maharashtra’s left-arm medium pacer Mukesh Choudhary (2/47) accounted for both the batters.

But then, one-down batter Atarva Taide (68) joined hands with Satish (146 not out off 282 balls) to not only resurrect the innings but also pummelled a pedestrian Maharashtra attack to submission.

While Satish, who was the more aggressive of the two, slammed 19 fours and a six, Taide hammered 10 fours in his 145-ball knock.

Ganesh Satish avgng 45 in FC scores a 100 now. He is still going strong. Atharva Taide was the other star who scored fighting 68. Akshay Wadkar has joined Satish right now. 200/3.

The duo conjured a crucial 177-run stand for the third wicket, which took the game away from their opponents at the Gurgaon cricket ground here.

However, when it looked like Taide, who is also having a purple patch in red-ball cricket, would score big, left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (1/68) dismissed the southpaw.

But that did not deter Satish from playing his shots, as he kept playing all around the park.

Wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar (35 not out off 76 balls; 6×4) played the perfect second fiddle to Satish, as the two forged a 75-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket.

All the Maharashtra bowlers — Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe (0/69), Rahul Tripathi (0/11), Bachhav, Vicky Ostwal (0/53) and Azim Kazi (0/17) — had an off day on the field.

Rookie Abhishek slams successive fifty as Bengal gain upperhand over Hyderabad

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel continued his fine form with a second half century on the trot as Bengal took an upper-hand on day one of their Ranji Trophy group B match against Hyderabad at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday.

Abhishek, who scored a resilient second innings unbeaten half-century in their thrilling win over Baroda in the last match, once again provided the resistance for Bengal batting at No.8 with a quick 62-ball 73 (10×4) to take them to 242 in 70.2 overs after they were sent in.

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled the Hyderabad top-order by dismissing opener Akshath Reddy (0) and Tilak Varma (0) in successive overs to finish day one on 15/2, trailing by 227 runs.

Like against Baroda when Abhishek and Shahbaz Ahmed produced a match-winning 108-run unbroken stand, the duo showed Bengal the way after they were reeling at 116/6, following the loss of Sayan Sekhar Mondal (34), Anustup Majumdar (29) and veteran Manoj Tiwary (2) in the space of just nine runs.

Abhishek took charge in the partnership with 10 boundaries on both sides of the wicket, while Shahbaz chipped in with a 61-ball 40 (2×4) in their 74-run stand for the seventh wicket.

But Abhishek could not convert it into a bigger score and was cleaned up by Ravi Teja to get out for 73.

“I tried to stay positive, played with positive intent and tried to perform what I’ve practiced so far. I’m also disappointed not to have converted my start and miscued the delivery,” Abhishek said.

“There was no extra pressure. I was confident, as in the last match also I had done the same job while coming in to bat lower down the order,” added the player, who made a gritty 53 not out in his debut innings.

Earlier, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for zero by Ravi Teja while Sudip Gharami (14) also got out cheaply as the Hyderabad seam duo of Ravi Teja (3/48) and debutant B Punnaiah (2/32) rocked the top-order before left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (5/71) came into the act.

Yadav claims fifer as MP bundle out Meghalaya for 61

Right-arm pacer Gaurav Yadav claimed a fifer as Madhya Pradesh bundled our minnows Meghalaya for a meagre 61 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday.

In reply, MP, who had defeated a strong Gujarat side in their lung opener, ended the day at 141 for 2, for a lead of 80 runs.

It was Yadav (5/11) who wreaked havoc with the ball, as no Meghalaya batter showed resistance. Only two of them reached double-digit figures.

Yadav’s sclaps included opener Wallam Kynshi (2), Chirag Khurana (0), skipper Punit Bisht (0), Larry Sangma (0) and Ravi Teja (8).

Meghalaya were reduced to 25 for 5 and they could never resurrect their innings from there as MP bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Wanlambok Nongkhlaw (19) top-scored for the north-eastern side.

Yadav was ably supported by fellow pacers Ishwar Chandra Pandey (1/18), Anubhav Agarwal (1/15) and left-arm orthodox bowler Kumar Kartikeya (2/6).

In their reply, MP openers Rameez Khan (38) and Ajay Rohera (26) conjured 56-run stand for the first wicket.

Then, one down batter Shubham Sharma (57 batting), who slammed a hundred in the lung opener, joined Rohera, as the two added 54 runs for the second wicket.

Sharma took the Meghalaya attack to task, as he struck seven boundaries.

Once Rohera fell, Sharma and Rajat Patidar (16 not out) held fort till stumps were drawn.

Mandeep, Anmol tons put Punjab in command against Haryana

Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368 for 5 against Haryana on day one of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Punjab lost their opener Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck, while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) also failed to convert his start.

The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route to his 14th first-class century.

The Punjab veteran shared two fifty-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48) but wickets kept falling at the other end.

But No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls; 14×4, 2×6) gave Mandeep a fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.

Malhotra got out in the final session after completing his century but Mandeep held firm.

Mandeep struck 13 fours and two sixes during his 222-ball stay.

Ishant bowls only four overs but Saini takes three as Delhi bowl out Jharkhand for 251

Ishant Sharma bowled only one short spell of four overs but his Team India colleague Navdeep Saini along with the spinners dismissed Jharkhand for a below par 251 on the opening day of Delhi’s second group H must-win Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

Ishant and Saini’s entry made Delhi’s attack stronger but the lanky fast bowler (4-1-14-0) after a gingerly first spell was never brought back for a second spell.

It didn’t affect much as Saini (12-2-37-3) along with left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (18-3-65-3) and two part-time off-break bowlers Lalit Yadav (13-0-46-2) and Nitish Rana (14-2-41-2) got wickets at regular intervals to deflate Jharkhand.

At stumps, Delhi were 28 for 1, losing Yash Dhull (5)’s wicket with Dhruv Shorey (15 batting) and Himmat Singh (5 batting) at the crease.

Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh (103 off 171 balls) and opener Nazim Siddiqui (52) were the only two significant contributors.

In fact, Delhi didn’t need Ishant with the slow track aiding spinners and Saini also worked up decent pace to keep the batters in tight leash during his multiple spells.

The only stand that was worth talking about was between Utkarsh Singh (21) and Nazeem as they added 78 for second wicket in quick time.

Left-handed Virat, who struck 15 fours and a six, could never be in control as only No 10 Sushant Mishra (20) gave him some support for the ninth wicket which yielded 39. The skipper then added another 51 for the final wicket with Ashish Kumar on way to his fourth first-class ton.

When Delhi batted, Dhull tasted his first failure at senior level after twin hundreds as he edged one from Ashish to keeper Kumar Kushagra.

Twin tons by Baba twins

Seasoned Tamil Nadu twins Baba Indrajith (127) and Baba Aparajith (101 batting) added 207 for the third wicket as the formidable outfit scored 308 for 4 against Chattisgarh in another match of the same group.

Indrajith hit 21 fours in 141 balls and was more attacking of the two while Aparajith had eight fours and two sixes in his kitty. Currently, hard-hitting M Shahrukh Khan is giving him company at 28.

Ricky Bhui’s ton helps Andhra score 277 for 3 vs Services

Ricky Bhui hit an unbeaten 109 to help Andhra score 277 for 3 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match against Services here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Andhra got off to a horror start, losing opener C R Gnaneshwar for a duck to Diwesh Pathania.

Wicketkeeper-batter U M S Girinath (53) and S K Rasheed (23) put on 49 runs for the second wicket before the latter fell to P S Poonia.

Bhui joined Girinath in the middle and put on 70 runs for the third wicket in a little over 20 overs.

Poonia struck a second time to get rid of Girinath, who had showed a lot of resolve.

Bhui and Karan Shinde (71 batting, 187 balls) got together for the fourth wicket and denied Services any further breakthroughs.

The right-handed batter Bhui was the more aggressive of the two and did not waste any opportunity to put away the bad deliveries. He has so far hit eight fours and one six from 187 balls.

Shinde was more watchful and played a high percentage of dot balls. However, he made sure that he did not give any chances to the opposition bowlers.

The Bhui-Shinde stand made sure that Andhra ended the day at a strong 277 for 3.

In the other match of the day, Uttarakhand finished day one against Rajasthan at 228 for 5, thanks to half centuries by Kunal Chandela (89) and Swapnil Singh (69 batting).

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan had won their opening matches in the group on Sunday last.

Rahane and Pujara get out cheaply in respective games for Mumbai and Saurashtra

Ajinkya Rahane didn’t bother the scorers as Mumbai were put on back-foot by Goa while Saurashtra didn’t get affected by Cheteshwar Pujara’s cheap dismissal against Odisha in their respective Ranji Trophy Elite Group D games respectively.

Mumbai were all out for 163 with Rahane (0) being trapped leg before by an incoming delivery from pacer Lakshay Garg (6/46) as Sarfaraz Khan’s (63 off 110 balls) half-century was the only saving grace.

Even Prithvi Shaw (9) was out cheaply as Garg got the ball to move both ways to get 44-time champions Mumbai all out in 52.4 overs.

Garg got good support from off-spinner Amit Yadav (4/47) as Mumbai’s only substantial stand was 75 between Sarfaraz and Sachin Yadav (27).

Goa were 114 for two at stumps as two Desais, Amogh (51) and Suyash Prabhudesai (40), added 56 runs.

Saurashtra 325 for 4 as Pujara dismissed for 8

In another match, Saurashtra were 325 for 4 as Pujara hit two fours before being caught in slips by Biplab Samantray and bowled by Debabrata Pradhan. Chirag Jani (125 batting) and Sheldon Jackson (75) added 130 runs for the fourth wicket stand.

Brief scores: Stumps Day 1 : Karnataka 268 for eight in 90 overs (R Samarth 45, Karun Nair 152 batting (267b, 21×4, 1×6), Mujtaba Yousuf two for 44, Umran Malik two for 35, Parvez Rasool two for 51) Jammu and Kashmir.

Pondicherry 284 for five in 89 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 49, (No.4) Paras Dogra 107 batting (168b, 10×4, 1×6), D Rohit 41, Rahul Sharma three for 50) vs Railways.

Vidarbha: 270/3 (Ganesh Satish 146 batting, Atharva Taide 68, Mukesh Choudhary 2/47, Satyajeet Bachhav 1/68) versus Maharashtra.

At Rohtak: Assam: 265 (Riyan Parag 91, Subham Mandal 56, Karan Sharma 3/31, Aaqib Khan 3/39) versus Uttar Pradesh 10/0 (Madhav Kaushik 8 not out, Samarth Singh 2 retired hurt; Ranjit Mali 0/2). UP trail by 255 runs.

At Barabati Stadium: Bengal 242; 70.2 overs (Abhishek Banerjee 73, Shahbaz Ahmed 40; Tanay Thyagarajan 5/71, Ravi Teja 3/48, B Punnaiah 2/32). Hyderabad 15/2; 9 overs (Mukesh Kumar 2/3). Match to continue.

At Vikas Cricket Ground: Chandigarh 168; 62.3 overs (Manan Vohra 43, Raj Bawa 32; Abhimanyusingh Rajput 5/47, Bhargav Bhatt 2/27, Babashafi Pathan 2/30). Baroda 80/1; 21 overs. Match to continue.

Meghalaya: 61 all out (W Nongkhlaw 19, Kishan Lyngdoh 11; Gaurav Yadav 5/11, Kumar Kartikeya 2/6) versus Madhya Pradesh 141 for 2 (Shubham Sharma 57 batting, Rameez Khan 38; Aryan Bora 1/21, Akash Choudhary 1/35). MP lead by 80 runs.

Gujarat: 334 for 6 (Het Patel 146 batting, Karan Patel 120; M Nidheesh 4/30, Eden Tom 1/51) versus Kerala.

At Palam A Ground: Himachal Pradesh 304 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi 114 batting, Raghav Dhawan 68, Akash Vasisht 43; Amit Ali 2/65) vs Tripura.

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Punjab 368 for 5 in 88 overs (Mandeep Singh 130 batting, Anmol Malhotra 100, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 48; Ajit Chahal 2/55, Anshul Kamboj 2/83).

Jharkhand 1st Innings 251 (Virat Singh 103, Navdeep Saini 3/37, VIkas Mishra 3/65). Delhi 1st Innings 28/1 (Yash Dhull 5).

Tamil Nadu 1st Innings 308/4 (Baba Indrajith 127, Baba Aparajith 101 batting) vs Chattisgarh.

Andhra: 277 for 3 in 90 overs (Ricky Bhui 109 batting, Karan Shinde 71 batting, U M S Girinath 54) vs Services.

Uttarakhand: 228 for 5 in 90 overs (Kunal Chandela 89, Swapnil Singh 69 batting; A V Choudhary 3 for 35, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2 for 26) vs Rajasthan.

Mumbai 1st Innings: 163 (Sarfaraz Khan 63, Prithvi Shaw 9, Ajinkya Rahane 0, Lakshay Garg 6/46). Goa 114/2 (Amogh Desai 51).

Saurashtra: 325 for 4 (Chirag Jani 125, Sheldon Jackson 75, Cheteshwar Pujara 8) vs Odisha.