Ranji Trophy: Karan Lamba, Rohan Rajbhar put Rajasthan in command against Tamil Nadu

Time waits for no one; neither does talent.

Karan Lamba had struck three hundreds and five fifty-plus scores in his previous six outings for Rajasthan. He was the state’s top run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He also scored big in the Colonel CK Nayudu Under-23 Trophy. Yet, a Ranji playing XI spot eluded him for the last two years.

Karan’s U-23 teammate Rohan Rajbhar was riding a similar boat, with the difference that he was yet to make a Ranji debut. Both got their chance on Sunday and capitalised. Karan hit an unbeaten century while Rohan fell five short of three figures, as they took the hosts to a position of strength on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu (TN).

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With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch offering nothing to the TN bowlers, Rajasthan’s young duo dug in. They shared a 125-run stand for the third wicket before the visitors’ 37-year-old seamer Saravana Kumar snuffed out Rohan. His short ball snaked in to kiss the opener’s gloves on the way to ‘keeper N Jagadeesan.

A six-hungry Kartik Sharma then threw his wicket away to Washington Sundar. TN suddenly had a foot in the door. That is when Karan combined with Mahipal Lomror to restore Rajasthan’s advantage — they ended the day at 286 for four. Captain Manav Suthar and Ajay Singh Kukna, both useful lower-order batsmen, are still to take the crease.

Karan Lamba hit an unbeaten 103 runs off 135 balls on Day 1. (Special arrangement) Karan Lamba hit an unbeaten 103 runs off 135 balls on Day 1. (Special arrangement)

Having waited since February 2024 for a Ranji game, Karan did not look at his innings as a fitting riposte to selectors. He said he simply did what he needed to. “I have to do my job. Performing is in my hands, I focus on that. I don’t fret on selection too much; for me it’s all about how I can improve my game,” Karan said after going to stumps at 103 not out. Lomror was giving him company at a brisk unbeaten 31.

Karan, who got to his ton with a silken square drive off Saravana, added that the placid surface helped his cause. “The wicket was good to bat on. You rarely get such flat tracks, so I made sure to cash in,” he said.

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Apart from their time together at the U-23 level, Rohan and Karan have both represented Jaipur at the district level and that aided their alliance. “It helped our running between the wickets. Having played together for a long time, we don’t usually have misunderstandings,” the centurion said.

He found his graduation from U-23 to Ranji smooth. Karan admitted the lack of limelight to his CK Nayudu Trophy exploits did hurt him somewhat, but was quick to add that selectors are on the lookout at all kinds of tournaments. “You can get selected from anywhere. It’s not that they will only pick from Ranji Trophy. If you perform well at the U-23s, they have their eyes on you anyway.”

Though Sunday’s century came after two years of wait, Karan enjoyed his ton on Ranji debut in 2023 (against Jharkhand in Jaipur) more. “As a cricketer, it is a dream to play in the Ranji Trophy. The day I realised that dream I hit a hundred so that was more satisfying,” he said.

The 20-year-old Rohan realised his Ranji dream on Sunday, albeit in a bittersweet manner. He batted with remarkable restraint and looked set for a hundred when Sarvana cut his dream short. Rohan’s longtime coach Rohit Jhalani felt his debut should have happened a couple of seasons back. “Mein toh last year bhi wait kar raha tha,” the former first-class wicket keeper said.

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Rohan, whose patient 95 came off 220 balls, has the right temperament for red-ball cricket, according to Jhalani. “He is very determined and has a compact technique. He has loved to hit big hundreds from the very beginning. He will play a long innings with Rajasthan and definitely has the potential to make the India cut too,” the coach added.

Rohan reserved special treatment for TN skipper Sai Kishore, charging him straight away for a six down the ground. He swept the left-arm spinner for a glorious boundary through square leg later and after being dropped on 76 and 80 by Sai Sudharsan, seemed destined for a hundred. Things turned out otherwise, but the youngster will have plenty more chances. Just like the 18-year-old TN pace sensation Deepesh Devendran, who was wayward on debut with figures of 0 for 54 in 13 overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 286 for four in 85 overs vs Tamil Nadu (Rohan Rajbhar 95, Karan Lamba 103 not out; Saravana Kumar 3 for 52).