Ranji Trophy: J&K, Odisha advance to quarters

The Parvez Rasool-led J&K team qualified for the last eight after finishing on top of the group with 39 points. (Express Archive) The Parvez Rasool-led J&K team qualified for the last eight after finishing on top of the group with 39 points. (Express Archive)

Jammu and Kashmir made it to the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy despite suffering a two-wicket defeat at the hands of Haryana in their final Group C match in Jammu on Saturday. The Parvez Rasool-led J&K team qualified for the last eight after finishing on top of the group with 39 points.

Odisha also advanced to the knockout stage as the second-placed team from the group, with 38 points, following a draw in their final fixture against Jharkhand.

Resuming at 103 for 5 in pursuit of 224 for a win, Haryana lost the wicket of Ajit Chahal for the addition of only four runs to the overnight score. Haryana suffered another jolt when captain Harshal Patel (5) was castled by Rasool. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohit Sharma (75 off 141 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) then found a resolute partner in Jayant Yadav (13) as the duo added 64 runs for the eighth wicket.

A proud moment for me and the entire Jammu Kashmir cricket team as we qualify for the knockouts! This news is very special to me as it’s the 3rd time in the history of Ranji trophy!Way to go boys… #JammuKashmir #ranjitrophy #cricket — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2020

Later, Sharma and Rahul Tewatia (27 not out, 3 fours, 1 six) put on 44 runs for the ninth wicket to take Haryana home. However, the win was not enough for Haryana to qualify for the quarterfinal as it finished third in the group behind J&K and Odisha with 36 points.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 340 all out in 87 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 84, Shubham Kajuria 62, Parvez Rasool 49, Ram Dayal 43; Rahul Tewatia 7/98) and 174 all out in 50.1 overs (Suryansh Raina 38, Parvez Rasool 29; Jayant Yadav 7/58) lost to Haryana 291 all out in 89.1 overs (Pramod Chandilla 119, Ankit Kumar 63, R P Sharma 41; Mujtaba Yousuf 6/49) and 227 for 8 in 80.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 75 not out, Chaitanya Bishnoi 31, Rahul Tewatia 27 not out, Himanshu Rana 24; Parvez Rasool 5/72). Points: Haryana: 6 (36), J&K: 0 (39).

At Guwahati: Tripura 497 all out in 117.4 overs (M B Mura Singh 118, AA Sinha 90, Pratyush Singh 63, Milind 53, Harmeet Singh 41; Ranjeet Mali 5/114) and 166 for 7 declared in 40.1 overs (Milind 69, Mura Singh 48; Mukthar Hussain 3/69) drew with Assam 283 all out in 106.1 overs (Rishav Das 132, Gokul Sharma 41; Harmeet Singh 6/110, Mura Singh 3/51) and 180 for 5 in 60 overs (Riyan Parag 43, Shubham Mandal 39; Mura Singh 3/63). Points: Tripura: 3 (9), Assam: 1 (15).

At Baramati: Maharashtra 207 all out in 49.4 overs (A Palkar 60, V V More 59, N S Shaikh 47; Agrim Tiwari 3/49, Pradeep Chamoli 3/52) and 313 all out in 102.3 overs (Satyajit Bachhav 67, Ankit Bawane 61, Swapnil Fulpagar 51; Sunny Rana 7/43) beat Uttarakhand 251 all out in 79.5 overs (Kamal Singh 101, Saurabh Rawat 49, Vaibhav Bhatt 33; Satyajit Bachhav 4/71) and 202 all out in 80.3 overs (Kamal Singh 57, D Negi 38; S Bachhav 3/49, A Palkar 3/44). Points: Maharashtra: 6 (34), Uttarkhand: 0 (2).

At Cuttack: Odisha 436 all out in 146.2 overs (Debasish Samantray 156, Biplab Samantaray 74, Anurag Sarangi 65; Ashish Kumar 6/79) and 187 for 1 declared in 51 overs (Subhansru Senapati 100 not out, Debasish Samantray 64 not out) drew with Jharkhand 356 all out in 109 overs (Kumar Suraj 107, Virat Singh 83; Basant Mohanty 3/53, Suryankant Pradhan 3/86). Points: Odisha: 3 (38), Jharkhand: 1 (24).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 179 all out in 52.1 overs (Amandeep Khare 97; Raushan Raj 4/53) and 586 for 3 in 145.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 236, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 191, AG Tiwary 100 not out) drew with Services 398 all out in 107 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 115, Rajat Paliwal 91; Puneet Datey 5/60). Points: Services: 3 (36), Chhattisgarh: 1 (23).

Andhra enter Ranji quarters despite loss to Gujarat

Andhra qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy despite suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat in the final Group A match in Nadiad on Saturday. Andhra was no match for Gujarat who finished the group stages with 35 points from eight games.

Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra, and Andhra entered the quarterfinals from Group A and B cross pool, while Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha made it to the knock-out round from Group C.

From the Plate group, Goa secured the berth in the last-eight round. After being bundled out for 177 in the first innings, Andhra managed just 258 runs in their second essay, setting a meager 30-run target before Gujarat which they achieved in 9.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for seven, Andhra added just 42 runs on Saturday before being bowled out in 113.4 overs. K Karan Shinde (64) top-scored for Andhra in their second innings, while B Sumanth made 47. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel shone with the ball for Gujarat with impressive figures of 7 for 92.

Meanwhile, the other final round Group A matches between Delhi and Rajasthan and Hyderabad vs Vidarbha ended in draws. Playing in their home turf, Delhi garnered three points from the game by virtue of first-innings lead, while in the other match at Hyderabad, Vidarbha pocketed three points because of first-innings lead but the results were not enough to take them to the next round.

In the quarterfinals to be played from February 20 to 24, Saurashtra will be up against Andhra, Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal will take on Odisha and Gujarat will square off against Goa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.