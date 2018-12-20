Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand coach reveals why MS Dhoni should not play four-day format

Veteran India wicketkepper-batsman MS Dhoni has faced criticism for not taking part in the Ranji Trophy or in the Vijay Hazare Trophjy held earlier in the year. However, Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar has explained why the former skipper not playing the domestic league isn’t a bad thing. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajiv revealed how Dhoni often is seen speaking to youngsters giving tips about the game whenever he is in Ranchi rather than being a part of the training sessions with the state team.

Advertising

“Yes, there have been talks about this, but you also need to understand that him coming and joining the team means someone else misses out. Do you think MS would want to do that?, ” Kumar enquired.

“Also, you have to understand that the youngsters in the team are trying to use every opportunity to impress and having Dhoni play the four-day format would be unfair. But he is always there to come and help the boys at training whenever he is in Ranchi. I think that is more than helpful as the kids look up to him and spending time with him can change their outlook and thought process,” he explained.

Earlier, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had raised questions over BCCI’s policy of allowing senior players to skip domestic cricket.

“He (Dhoni) didn’t play the T20Is against Australia, before that he didn’t play the West Indies Tests, and then he is not playing the Test series against Australia. So, he last played in October (November 1) and will next play in January, which is a huge gap. But if he doesn’t do well on tours of Australia and New Zealand, then there will be more questions asked on his place in the World Cup,” Gavaskar said before adding, “As you grow older and if there is a gap in your cricket, your reflexes will slow down. If you play any form of cricket at the domestic level, you get an opportunity to play long innings, which serves as a good practice for you.”

.