Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Shah to call it a day after game against Karnataka

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah, son of former BCCI secretary Niranjan, is set to retire soon from all forms of cricket, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) announced Wednesday. The 35-year-old batsman will hang up his boots after the Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka that begins here Thursday, a media release from SCA said.

“Jaydev Shah announces his retirement from all formats of cricket. The Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Karnataka, to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium from December 6 onwards, shall be his last match,” the release said.

Shah has played 119 first-class matches and scored 5,253 runs with ten hundreds to his name. He also led India A on the tour to Israel in 2008. Shah also captained Saurashtra team in 110 games, which is a domestic record. Under his captaincy, Saurashtra became runners-up in the Ranji Trophy in 2012-13 and 2015-16 and also made it to the semi-finals twice.

The team also won the Vijay Hazare One-Day tournament in 2007-08 under his captaincy, besides capturing the Ramakant Desai Zonal One Day Tournament.