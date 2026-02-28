Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir become 10th team to win title in maiden final appearance

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's team poses for a group photograph on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_28_2026_000127A)

As skipper Paras Dogra declared the second innings of Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, the whole squad rushed on to the ground for celebration.

Players were dancing to the beat of dhols with their Chief Minister Omar Abdullah watching from stands and coach Ajay Sharma sporting a big smile.

It was a historic moment for the underdogs in the final as they defeated the eight-time champions courtesy the big lead of 291 runs in the first innings.

Playing in their maiden final, Jammu and Kashmir scored a mammoth total of 584 in the first innings with a century from Shubham Pundir and then Aquib Nabi Dar ran through Karnataka’s batting line-up to take yet another fifer.