Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir become 10th team to win title in maiden final appearance

Jammu and Kashmir are just the 10th team in the 92-year history of the Ranji Trophy to have won the title in their maiden appearance in the final itself.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 28, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's team poses for a group photograph on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_28_2026_000127A)Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's team poses for a group photograph on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_28_2026_000127A)
As skipper Paras Dogra declared the second innings of Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, the whole squad rushed on to the ground for celebration.

Players were dancing to the beat of dhols with their Chief Minister Omar Abdullah watching from stands and coach Ajay Sharma sporting a big smile.

It was a historic moment for the underdogs in the final as they defeated the eight-time champions courtesy the big lead of 291 runs in the first innings.

Playing in their maiden final, Jammu and Kashmir scored a mammoth total of 584 in the first innings with a century from Shubham Pundir and then Aquib Nabi Dar ran through Karnataka’s batting line-up to take yet another fifer.

While Mayank Aggarwal offered some resistance, Karnataka was folded for 293 and J&K batted out the second innings to clinch a historic win.

List of teams that have won the Ranji Trophy in their first appearance in the final:

Season Winning team and finalists
1934-35 Bombay against Northern India
1936-37 Nawanagar against Bengal
1937-38 Hyderabad against Nawanagar
1939-40 Maharashtra against United Provinces
1942-43 Baroda against Hyderabad
1943-44 Western India against Bengal
1973-74 Karnataka against UP
1992-93 Punjab against Maharashtra
2017-18 Vidharbha against Delhi
2025-26 J&K against Karnataka

With this win, Jammu and Kashmir became the only tenth in the 92 year old history of Ranji Trophy to win the title during maiden apperance in the final. Jammu and Kashmir took 67 years from their first appearance in 1959-60 season to clinch the coveted title.

In the inaugural 1934-35 season, it was Bombay, led by Laxmidas Purshottamdas Jai, won the title defeating Northern India.

Interestingly, current runner-ups Karnataka won the 1973-74 season becoming the first-ever team post independence to win the title in their maiden final apperance.

The most recent occurence of team winning title in maiden final apperance was seven years back when Vidharbha defeated Delhi. They followed it up with two more titles with the most being the last season.

