Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma bowls sharp spell for Delhi, Mumbai struggle against Railways

Ishant Sharma bowled a sharp spell to polish off the tail after Simarjeet Singh’s four-wicket burst, putting Delhi on the cusp of an innings victory against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy group A encounter.

After scoring 284 in their first innings, Delhi dismissed Hyderabad for 69 in just 29 overs with Ishant (4/19 in 10 overs) and Simarjeet (4/23 in 10 overs) sharing the spoils on day two.

Having enforced follow-on on another curtailed day due to solar eclipse, Delhi reduced the visitors to 20 for 2 in their second essay with seam bowling all-rounder Kunwar Bidhuri grabbing both the wickets.

Hyderabad still need to score 185 runs to avoid innings defeat with two days left in the game.

The Hyderabad players looked intimidated by the pace and bounce generated by Ishant. He didn’t go full tilt but a percentage effort, bowling within himself, was enough to scare the batsmen. Some of the lower-order Hyderabad players were retreating towards leg-stump in order to avoid getting hurt by Ishant’s deliveries.

Earlier, Delhi lost their last four wickets for 15 runs after Shikhar Dhawan (140) was the eighth batsmen to be dismissed. Pacer M Ravi Kian took all four wickets in the morning.

Karn Sharma ton helps Railways take 152-run lead over Mumbai

Railways skipper Karn Sharma led from the front, as he hit a gritty century and helped his team take a massive 152-run first innings lead against Mumbai on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game on Thursday.

In their second essay, Mumbai were struggling at 64/3, as the 41-time domestic champions, are still trailing by 88 runs.

It was due to Sharma’s heroics with the bat (112 not out) and a valiant 72-run knock by Arindam Ghosh, that the Railways were able to go past the 250-run mark, after they were teetering at 43/5 at one stage.

Courtesy pacer T Pradeep’s six-wicket haul on Wednesday, the Railways had bundled out Mumbai for paltry 114 in their first innings.

