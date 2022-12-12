Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.

Raj Angad Bawa (20, Chandigarh)

Last month, he spent two weeks at the NCA with Jasprit Bumrah. The youngsters was there to attend a routine fitness program while Bumrah was doing rehab after sustaining a back injury just before the T20 World Cup. “We talked a lot during our gym session. The discussion was around workload management, cricket, fitness and yorkers,” Bawa tells Indian Express from Chandigarh. “He specifically told me to bowl long spells at full tilt, even in the nets. It helps the body to get that momentum before the match. His advice was if you bowl less in the nets and will bowl a long spell in the match, you might become injury prone.

Bawa, who played a pivotal role in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph last year, is being tipped as one for the future. He has been fast-tracked into the India A side. The all-rounder took five wickets in two List A matches, apart from a four-wicket haul. “It was a good experience. Laxman (VVS) sir, was there. He was my coach with the India U-19 team and also in the emerging tournament held at NCA. He understands my game and has given me full freedom to express myself,” says Bawa.

During the celebratory dinner in Antigua after India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup triumph, Bawa got valuable advice from Curtly Ambrose, and he is keen to stick with it. Ambrose told him: “Not to lose pace. You are quick. You can trouble the best in the business with the kind of steep bounce you generate from the good length. Don’t become a line-length bowler.”

Bawa is unfazed by the expectations and can’t wait to play his first match at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, where he has honed his skills. “Last year, I played a couple of matches in the Ranji Trophy. I immediately understood the level of first-class cricket. It is going to be long and tiring, but as Laxman sir told me, ‘performing in the Ranji Trophy will help me take another step towards my goal,’ and I can’t wait to hit the ground running,” adds Bawa.

‘Learned the importance of fitness from my father’

Ramandeep Singh (25, Punjab)

Ramandeep Singh’s father, Sardar Hardev Singh, represented India in Asian Track Championships and the Asian Games, but he was never too keen on cycling. He loved cricket, but one thing that he learnt from his father very early on was the importance of fitness. “My father taught me the importance of fitness. He taught me nutrition and diet. He has guided me a lot in my initial days,” says Ramandeep.

After toiling hard in Punjab’s age-group cricket, Ramandeep finally got recognition when he was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IP: auction last year. He was retained this year and was captain of the MI’s youth team, including Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brewis, on their tour to UK.

“They made me captain. I was batting at No 4 or 5. We played only white-ball cricket, and overall, it was a great exposure trip for me. It was a great learning curve,” says Ramandeep, who took five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick against Baroda in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ramandeep credits his development to Mumbai Indians and improvement in his bowling to Shane Bond. “Just being in the set-up of MI helps you a lot. I learned the importance of post-match recovery sessions and how it helps your body. “I used to bowl in the 120s. Shane Bond told me that I can bowl quicker. I bowled my quickest delivery (138 kmph) against Sunrisers in Hyderabad. He even told me that I could add a few more yards. Even our Punjab coach Aavishkar Salvi believes that I can touch the 140kmph mark consistently.”

‘Execution is key if you don’t have express speed’

Prerak Mankad (28, Sausrashtra)

Prerak Mankad tasted success in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra won it in the 2019-20 season. He has been in the scene for a few years now, he knows what it takes to win the Ranji Trophy and being an all-rounder, why it is important to work extra hard. “It is a tough task to stay fit throughout the season. It is important to work on your fitness in the pre-season. I try to maintain the balance between training, strength and skill sessions,” says Mankad.

“As an all-rounder, you will have to stay ahead of your one-skill teammates. The playing conditions in Ranji Trophy vary. I do like to face challenges, I don’t like easy things,” he adds.

Mankad feels “pace is important” to succeed, but he relies on “execution.”

“Having pace is important, if you are playing at the certain level and to make a mark as an all-rounder in India, you need speed. For me, I am trying to get fitter to generate more pace in my bowling. I don’t have that speed, so I work on my execution, my plans and set up batters with variations,” he says.

The Saurashtra all-rounder feels Ranji Trophy tests the mental aspect of players. “There is hardly any time. Right after the back-to-back white ball tourneys, we’ll be playing a red-ball tournament. Adaption is the key. Red ball tests the mental aspects of the players. You will have to go back to your basics,” says Mankad.

Mankad is one of the late bloomer. He started playing cricket after he completed his Class XII. “My parents wanted me to focus on my studies. I started very late. I was 18 when for the first time I started playing cricket professionally. Overall, I am happy with my growth,” says Mankad.

‘Playing in Chennai league was useful’

Sanvir Singh (26, Punjab)

In the age-group cricket, Sanvir Singh was called “Neil Johnson,” the former Zimbabwe all-rounder. Reason: Tanvir used to open the bowling and take the strike while batting. In the 2018-19 season, Tanvir scored a century (110) in his Ranji Trophy debut match against Andhra at Vishakhapatnam, but in the next 23 innings, he has crossed fifty-plus only once. He lost his place in the Punjab side. With no IPL contracts, Sanvir went to Chennai, where he started playing three-day cricket in Tamil Nadu’s first-class division. He has represented MRF Globe Trotters and Mylapore Recreation Club ‘A’ (MRCA).

“The stint in Chennai helped me revive my cricket. To play red-ball cricket before the season gives you a boost,” says Sanvir, who smoked the fastest (18-ball) 54* against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sanvir’s exploits with bat and ball has made him a favourite for all the IPL scouts. So far, he has been called by seven IPL franchises. “Playing in Chennai helped me to play spinners better. Most of the tracks are low and slow, and you have to use your feet to tackle the spin. Bowling in Chennai’s heat is not an ideal job for a pacer, but it makes you mentally stronger,” says Sanvir.

Sanvir now bats at six or seven and bowls first change, and the all-rounder has adapted to that role. “In T20Is my job is to go and smash it right from the word go, but in a four-day format, you can’t afford to do that. If you are batting at 6 or 7, you might have to come early if there is a collapse, you might have to build partnerships, and you have to play with the tail as well. In the Punjab Ranji Trophy camp, I have been working on those game situations with Salvi sir,” he says.

On his bowling, Sanvir says: “I am a swing bowler, I prefer to bowl with the new ball, but now my role is different. Team management sees me as a first-change bowler and someone who can chip in 10-12 overs in a day.”

Watchlist

Andhra vs Mumbai

Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, keep an eye on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is growing in the openers’ pecking order. And don’t forget Prithvi Shaw, who is also waiting to prove a thing or two. Wait there is one more to watch out for: Sarfaraz Khan, who was the leading run-scorer last Ranji season.

Maharashtra vs Delhi

Delhi have handed the responsibility of leading the side to 20-year-old Yash Dhull. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is also available for the team, which is looking to bounce back in the format. In the opposition camp, there is Ruturaj Gaikwad, another opener who is in the national scheme of things.

