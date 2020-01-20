Ranji Trophy: Ignored for India A, Jalaj Saxena impresses yet again with 7/77 for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena now boasts of 21 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket. Jalaj Saxena now boasts of 21 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket.

Jalaj Saxena’s habit of delivering consistent performances in the domestic circuit unfolded yet another chapter when he returned with figures of 7/77 for Kerala against Rajasthan on day two of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match on Monday.

With this effort, Saxena now has 34 wickets from 11 innings in Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Notably, this includes four five-wicket hauls and two of them being a seven-wicket haul. His effort came at a time after he failed to secure a place in the India A side for the New Zealand tour.

Overall, Saxena now boasts of 21 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket with four in this season, reiterating that he is undeniably one of the performers of the Indian domestic circuit.

However, his efforts with the ball were not enough as Kerala succumbed to a dismal loss after failing to perform with the bat.

Considering the right-hander’s recent display in the domestic circuit, not many would point a finger to argue that his continued omission from India squad is no less than a travesty.

While flourishing as an outstanding all-rounder over the years, Saxena has certainly bolstered his Ranji Trophy records since the 2015-16 season.

In the list of highest wicket-takers since 2015-16, Saxena tops the list with 159 victims in 63 innings. Shahbaz Nadeem comes next with 154 wickets in 54 innings.

As India’s search for a quality all-rounder continues (with Dube and Jadhav being more of batting all-rounders,), is it finally time for Jalaj Saxena to get a look in over existing options in India’s ODI Team?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd