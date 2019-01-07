Ranji Trophy: Humbled Mumbai look for answers after nightmarish season

Couple of days after former Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer shared his sadness at the team’s decline and the need for senior players to step up, Mumbai are set to play their last game of the Ranji Trophy season against Chhattisgarh. Such has been their decline that Chhattisgarh have been talking up their chances of beating the 41-time champions on their home turf.

Advertising

Rarely has Mumbai went through such a poor season. Forget the lack of an outright win, they have looked as if they could have lost every game they played. Jaffer sensed a lack of intent, passion and temperament to grind out tough moments at this level. They might have won the limited-overs tournament (Vijay Hazare Trophy) this season but things went pear-shaped in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad admits that the season has thrown up quite a few worries.

“It’s a big concern for us. We won the one-dayers and after 12 years we became (Vijay Hazare) champions, but suddenly in Ranji, we couldn’t perform. We want to work on what went wrong this season. We will discuss with the senior players and the management,” Lad said.

Some of the statistics reveal the mess Mumbai find themselves in. As many as 24 players featured in the eight Ranji games — they kept tinkering in the hope to arrive at a decent combination, but nothing worked. Apart from Lad (652 runs),only all-rounder Shivam Dube managed to cross 600 runs in 13 innings. The selectors took some tough calls, dropping Suryakumar Yadav before showing the door to Dhawal Kulkarni and Aditya Tare. All to no avail.

Advertising

Now, they have brought back Kulkarni and Yadav into the team for the last game because the skipper is not even certain of playing Monday’s match due to back pain. It is learnt that the team will assess Lad’s fitness in the morning. If he misses out, Yadav will come into the team while Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has played for India under-19, will make his debut. However, if Lad is fit, Mumbai will play Yadav and Jaiswal will have to sit out.

Continuing his look back at the season, Lad feels that the inexperienced batting line-up let the team down. “Only me and (Jay) Bista, in the current line-up, have more than 10 first-class games. The bowling has been fine and the good part is that we now have all our three main seamers,” he said.

Before this season, the BCCI came up with new format for qualifications to the knockouts rounds.

Five teams altogether from Groups A and B will advance and their qualification will depend on the number of points they accumulate. The two bottom teams from the combined group will be relegated. Mumbai and Andhra have 11 points each and are placed at number 14 and 15 respectively. Railways have seven points and Chhattisgarh six.

Lad said the mood in the dressing room is of disappointment and hurt but that the final league game will provide a chance to the young players.

“We know that this season we are not going to qualify, but we have thought that this will be the beginning of our next Ranji season. Lot of things have happened this year. The team was not set and there were inexperienced players in the side. Next season, we don’t want to come up with the reason that we aren’t a settled unit or about inexperience. We will try to win this game first because we have not even got one win this year.”

For Chhattisgarh, who will be playing their first game at the Wankhede Stadium after entering the Ranji Trophy fold three years ago, there is nothing to lose. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who moved from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh this season, believes it’s a chance his team wants to grab. “They (Mumbai) don’t have the stature they used to have. This is our opportunity,” he said.