Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Ranji Trophy: Himanshu Mantri slams ton for Madhya Pradesh

Roundup from day three of third round of Ranji Trophy 2022/23 group stage games.

Himanshu Mantri in action during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. (BCCI Domestic on Twitter)
Wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri hit a century (126, 194 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes) in the second innings to help defending champions Madhya Pradesh declare at 257 for 5 and set Vidarbha a target of 407.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 309 & 257/5 declared (Himanshu Mantri 126, Shubham Sharma 55) vs Vidarbha 160 & 13/1.

Punjab thump Gujarat

Gujarat’s batting faltered for a second time, folding out for 138 in pursuit of 519.

Brief scores: Punjab 286 & 329/9 declared (Naman Dhir 134, Mayank Markande 62 not out; Chintan Gaja 3/104) beat Gujarat 97 & 138 (Manan Hingrajia 74 not out; Baltej Singh 4/38, Markande 3/16) by 380 runs.

Railways beat J&K by an innings

Railways registered a dominant win to pick up seven points.

Brief scores: Railways 427 (Mohammad Saif 233 not out) beat Jammu & Kashmir 161 (Akash Pandey 6/49) & 193 (Fazil Rashid 53; Akash Pandey 4/58) by an innings and 73 runs.

Nikin puts Karnataka on top

Nikin Jose’s 67-run knock played a huge role in Karnataka securing the first innings lead against Chhattisgarh.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 311 & 35 for 2 in 20 overs vs Karnataka 366 (Mayank Agarwal 117, R Samarth 81, Nikin Jose 67; Ajay Mandal 4/93)

Kerala in trouble vs Goa

Kerala finished Day 3 at 172/6 with a 126-run overall lead. Rohan Prem (68 batting) and Jalaj Saxena (28 batting) prevented a total collapse with their unbeaten 44-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores: Kerala 265 & 172/6 (Rohan Prem 68 batting; Mohit Redkar 3/56) vs Goa 311 (Ishan Gadekar 105; Jalaj Saxena 5/103, Sijomon Joseph 3/52)

Bengal in command

Bengal were ahead by 163 runs in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 against Uttarakhand. Earlier, the hosts staged a superb comeback from 48/6 to post 272 in their first innings, courtesy a fighting 136 by Kunal Chandela.

Brief scores: Bengal 387 & 48/1 vs Uttarakhand: 272 (Kunal Chandela 136; Pradipta Pramanik 4/58, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/66, Akash Deep 3/63)

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 21:48 IST
