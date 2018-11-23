Ranji Trophy round-up Day 4: Tamil Nadu secure first innings lead against Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan defeat Jharkhand

RANJI-GROUP A: Karnataka take first-innings lead, match ends in a draw

Hosts Karnataka amassed three points on the basis of their crucial first-innings lead as their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game against Mumbai ended in a tame draw.

Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen flopped in the first-innings and conceded a huge 195-run lead.

Karnataka resumed the day on 81/3 in their second essay and it was again rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth who shone with the bat. Siddharth remained unbeaten on 71.

It was due to Siddharth’s stroke-filed ton that Karnataka had managed to pile up 400 in the first innings before bundling out Mumbai for 205.

The hosts declared their second innings for 170/5 to set a challenging 366-run target for Mumbai.

But instead of going for the target, Mumbai batted 64 overs in their second essay with opener Akhil Herwadkar and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav, both scoring 53 each.

Surya remained unbeaten in company of Aditya Tare (29 not out) as the game ended in a draw.

Even after two matches, both Mumbai and Karnataka are still searching for their maiden win of this season.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, the Chhattisgarh versus Railways game too ended in a draw, with Railways grabbing three points on the basis of their first innings lead. The hosts had to settle for one point.

At Nadiad, the game between Saurashtra and Gujarat also ended in a draw. But Saurashtra salvaged three points as they took the first-innings lead and Gujarat had to settle with one point.

At Nagpur, Vidarbha grabbed three points against Baroda on the basis of their first innings lead as the match ended in a tame draw.

Brief Scores:

At Belagavi: Karnataka 400 and 170/5 Declared (Siddharth K V 71 not out, Stuart Binny 30, Dhawal Kulkarni 2-18) versus Mumbai 205 and 173/4 (Surya Kumar Yadav 53 not out, Akhil Herwadkar 53, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-22). Match Drawn. Karnataka take first innings lead. Karnataka 3 points, Mumbai 1 point.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 300 and 219/5 Declared (Sanjeet Desai 67, Karan Thakur 3-44) versus Railways 330 and 70/1 (Nitin Bhille 53 not out). Match drawn. Railways took first-innings lead. Chhattisgarh 1 point; Railways 3 points.

At Nadiad : Gujarat 324 and 329/4 Declared (P K Panchal 141, B H Merai 102 not out) versus Saurashtra 349 and 94/5 (H Desai 50, R H Bhatt 2-12). Match drawn. Saurashtra took first innings lead. Saurashtra 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 529/6 Declared versus Baroda 337 and 216/0 (Kedar Devdhar 101 not out, Aditya Waghmode 102 not out). Match drawn. Vidarbha took first innings lead. Vidarbha 3 points, Baroda 1 point.

RANJI-GROUP B: TN secure first innings lead against Andhra

Tamil Nadu’s lower order helped the team secure the first innings lead and three important points against Andhra on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match here Friday. The visiting side flirted with danger before going past Andhra’s total. Tamil Nadu slipped to 208 for 7 and 214 for 8 before going past the line.

Apart from B Aparajith (57, 184 balls, 6X4), knocks by J Kousik (33), batting at No.7 and R Sai Kishore (27 not out), batting at No.9, ensured that Tamil Nadu got three points from the drawn encounter. Tamil Nadu now has five points from three games. Rain played spoilsport washing out proceedings on the third day yesterday. Resuming at 122 for 3 in reply to Andhra’s first innings score of 216, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when N Jagadeesan (10) fell for the addition of just two runs to the total.

Aparajith and B Anirudh Sitaram (17) added 34 runs to set the tone in the quest for a lead. Later, Aparajith and Kousik put on 43 runs before a mini collapse set back TN.

Kousik was dismissed by Imandi Karthik Raman with the team two short of Andhra’s score. Sai Kishore and K Vignesh (10) added 39 runs to first help Tamil Nadu overhaul the rival score and also extend the lead. Andhra was 8 for no loss in the second innings.

Brief scores (End of Day 4): Andhra 216 all out in 89.5 overs (Girinath Reddy 86 not out, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 70, T Natarajan 3 for 36, Sai Kishore 3 for 29) and 8 for no loss vs Tamil Nadu 254 all out 112.4 overs (B Aparajith 57, M Kaushik Gandhi 38, J Kousik 33, I Karthik Raman 3 for 52). Match drawn. Points: TN: 3, Andhra: 1.

At Indore: Punjab 293 all out in 84.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Kuldeep Sen 5 for 62, Avesh Khan 4 for 77) and 265 for 9 in 68 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Mandeep Singh 65 n.o, Jiwanjot Singh 39, Ishwar Pandey 4 for 59) vs Madhya Pradesh 315 all out in 124.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Yash Dubey 65 not out, Mayank Markande 4 for 70) and 67 for 1 in 35 overs. Match drawn. Points: MP: 3, Punjab: 1.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, T Ravi Teja 115 not out, Himalay Agarwal 66, C V Milind 58, Gourav Kumar 3 for 50) vs Delhi 339 in 128.1 overs (Hiten Dalal 93, Nitish Rana 82, Lalit Yadav 77, Tanay Thyagarajan 5 for 77). Match drawn. Points: Hyderabad: 3, Delhi: 1.

Ranji Group C : Rajasthan defeat Jharkhand, J&K, Haryana too win

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed a five-wicket haul to help Rajasthan defeat hosts Jharkhand by 92 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here Friday.

The win is even more special for Rajasthan as they had conceded the first-innings lead. Rajasthan have now taken 6 points and topped the group as it was their third victory in as many games.

Their fight-back was first led by Ashok Menaria who hit a stroke-filed 125 in the second innings, and then it was Chahar (5-77) against whom Jharkhand batsmen surrendered.

Courtesy Menaria’s knock, Rajasthan had set a daunting target of 328. Jharkhand resumed the day at 24/0.

But Rajasthan bowlers took all 10 wickets on the final day to bring their side a memorable win. Chahar was ably supported by Nathu Singh (2-52) and T M Haq (2-63).

It was a huge task for Jharkhand, especially after their top four batsmen failed. Only Ishank Jaggi (51) showed some resistance but eventually Jharkhand were bundled out for 235.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ticked all boxes to thrash Tripura by 8 wickets. For J&K, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Waseem Raza played a key role, claiming 6 wickets in the second innings.

At Rohtak, Haryana bundled out Goa for 141 in their second essay to record an empathic 143-run victory. Right-arm medium pacer Ashish Hooda starred for Haryana as he returned with figures of 6-54.

Only the game between Services and Uttar Pradesh at Palam in the national capital ended in a draw, with UP taking the first innings-lead and three points.

Brief scores:

Ranchi: Rajasthan 100 and 379 versus Jharkhand 152 and 235 (Ishank Jaggi 51, Rahul Chahar 5-77, Nathu Singh 2-55). Rajasthan won by 92 runs. Rajasthan 6 points.

Rohtak: Haryana 276 and 185 versus Goa 177 and 141 (Suyash Prabhudessai 36, Ashish Hooda 6-54, Harsh Patel 3-40). Haryana won by 143 runs. Haryana 6 points.

Srinagar: Tripura 124 and 358 (S K Patel 112, Pratyush Singh 59, Waseem Raza 6-78) v Jammu and Kashmir 442 all out and 43/2 (Paras Sharma 23). Jammu and Kashmir won by 8 wickets. Jammu and Kashmir 6 points.

New Delhi (Palam): Services 260 and 225/2 (Ravi Chauhan 114 not out, N K Singh 86, Ankit Rajpoot 1-48) vs Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9 declared. Match drawn. Uttar Pradesh took first innings lead.