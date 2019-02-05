Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: Snell, South African in name only

The Saurashtra top order struggled and even Cheteshwar Pujara failed on Monday, but a stocky man seemed to be batting on a different wicket. Being different is nothing new for wicketkeeper-batsman Snell Patel, or his family. Even his name is different — His uncle had named him Snell after South African pacer Richard Snell.

When Patel was 10, his family again decided to do something different, sending him to Delhi to pursue cricket. The sport wasn’t as popular in Jamnagar a decade ago and the family felt Delhi would provide opportunities for him to grow as a cricketer.

He was a bit chubby as a boy and coach Sanjay Bharadwaj thought it would be best to try him as a wicketkeeper. But the capital didn’t prove to be as welcoming as his family had hoped. “There was a lot of competition and I didn’t get many chances,” Patel says. Bharadwaj came to rescue again, advising the 15-year old to return to Jamnagar and try his luck with Saurashtra.

“My life has been different. I was fat, so my sir said you take up wicketkeeping. I was excited as with this I will get a chance to play, but somehow I could not make it to the Delhi side, it was then sir said I should try from Saurashtra as competition is far less there than in Delhi,” Patel recalled.

He impressed everyone during the National School Games in Jamnagar and was soon picked for the state u-16 team. Slowly things began to turn for him.

That name Snell, though, didn’t sit comfortably on the tongues of his team-mates, who would often end up calling him Snehal or Snail. “Now it’s become a habit. I don’t worry about it. Earlier, I used to tell my team-mates, especially during Zonal games for the National Cricket Academy, that my name was Snell and not Snail or Snehal, but they would call me whatever that comes to their minds!”

He made his Ranji debut in 2015 but has become a regular only this season. Along with his opening partner Harvik Desai, he has set the tone for Saurashtra this season with his brisk batting. On Monday, he hit a brilliant 87, and is still batting, and Saurashtra’s hopes rest on him considering the pitch is helping spinners.

It was his clutter-free approach that stood out. He paced his innings well, starting off with three boundaries off Akshay Karnewar before he reeled off a couple more against left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate. Patel played late, stayed close to the ball and his shot selection was spot on.

Later, he talked about how the pitches in Rajkot helped him prepare for this game. “The pitches on which we practise in Rajkot are not that well prepared. Almost similar to this pitch where the ball is turning. One has to play late. I am used to such pitches, so it was a bit easy for me.”

If he scores a big hundred and manages to take Saurashtra as close to Vidarbha’s total as possible, not many fans are likely to mis-pronounce his first name any longer.