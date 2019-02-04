Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra look to bowl out Vidarbha

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra did not get off to the best of starts in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha on Day 1. Saurashtra skipper Jayadev Unadkat led the bowling attack brilliantly as Vidarbha’s top batting line-up failed to get too many runs on the board. The dangerous Wasim Jaffer was dismissed for 23 and none of the batsmen could really get going.

Vidarbha finished the day with 200/7 on Day 1. On Day 2, Saurashtra will look to bowl out the defending champions as quickly as possible to come on to bat and get some runs on the board. Vidarbha would hope the defenders could chip in some important runs. Catch Live score and updates of Vidarbha vs Saurashtra.