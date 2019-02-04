Toggle Menu
Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra look to bowl out Vidarbhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ranji-trophy-final-vidarbha-vs-saurashtra-live-cricket-score-saurashtra-live-online-streaming-5567558/

Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra look to bowl out Vidarbha

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy Final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha take on Saurashtra. (Source: PTI)

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra did not get off to the best of starts in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha on Day 1. Saurashtra skipper Jayadev Unadkat led the bowling attack brilliantly as Vidarbha’s top batting line-up failed to get too many runs on the board. The dangerous Wasim Jaffer was dismissed for 23 and none of the batsmen could really get going.

Vidarbha finished the day with 200/7 on Day 1. On Day 2, Saurashtra will look to bowl out the defending champions as quickly as possible to come on to bat and get some runs on the board. Vidarbha would hope the defenders could chip in some important runs. Catch Live score and updates of Vidarbha vs Saurashtra.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: 

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra. The defending champions have not got off to a fantastic start with the bat on Day 1, and now Saurashtra have a real opportunity to take advantage on Day 2 of the final. Can Saurashtra bowl out quickly on Day 2 and put on a good lead - sounds like a good plan.

Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Skipper Jaydev Unadkat removed run-machine Wasim Jaffer with a gem of a delivery as Saurashtra dominated the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final by reducing defending champions Vidarbha to 200 for seven in Nagpur Sunday. It proved to be a good toss to lose for Saurashtra, who succeeded in removing the most impactful Vidarbha batsmen — Jaffer (23) and captain Faiz Fazal (16) — cheaply.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 South Africa end Pakistan's record run of T20 series wins
2 West Indies captain Jason Holder banned from 3rd Test vs England
3 Wanted to test ourselves in pace-friendly conditions for the World Cup, says Rohit Sharma