Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Online Streaming: Vidarbha look to extend lead

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score After Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra appear to have somewhat of an edge over the defending champions. The side dug deep to bring themselves closer to Vidarbha’s first innings total and then managed to pick up two wickets by the stumps on Day 3.
On Day 4, Saurashtra will be eager to come on to bat as soon as possible, while Vidarbha, who have a first innings lead, will be eager to just bat on and push this match for a draw. Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra.
Day 4 begins
Jaydev Unadkat is into the attack for Saurashtra. Ganesh Satish and Wasim Jaffer are out in the middle for Vidarbha. HERE WE GO!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra. The final between the two teams have taken an impressive turn and it is starting to become too close to call. Both teams have an equal chance to win the game. Vidarbha, with Wasim Jaffer, on stirke, appear to have an edge for now, only because of the first innings lead rule.
Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Online Streaming: Saurashtra batsmen survived nasty body blows from Umesh Yadav during their gallant fight against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final, which is now on even keel after third day. Resuming at a precarious 158 for five, Saurashtra’s lower order batsmen showed remarkable gumption and grit to take the first innings to 307, just five short of hosts’ first innings total. With the first innings lead virtually nullified, Vidarbha in their second innings lost skipper Faiz Fazal (10) and R Sanjay (16) to left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/36) before ending the day at 55 for two.
