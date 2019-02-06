Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Online Streaming: Vidarbha look to extend lead

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score After Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra appear to have somewhat of an edge over the defending champions. The side dug deep to bring themselves closer to Vidarbha’s first innings total and then managed to pick up two wickets by the stumps on Day 3.

On Day 4, Saurashtra will be eager to come on to bat as soon as possible, while Vidarbha, who have a first innings lead, will be eager to just bat on and push this match for a draw. Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra.