Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha look to bowl out Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha have taken an edge in the Ranji Trophy final as Saurashtra have lost their half side cheaply in the first innings. The defending champions were helped by the tailenders to cross the 300-run mark. They were eventually bowled out for 313. With a brilliant spell from Aditya Sarwate, Saurashtra find themselves in a spot of bother, still trailing by 154 runs.
Snell Patel is leading the resistance for Saurashtra. He is currently batting on an unbeaten 89 and the fans would hope he could take the side along to cover the trail and save the match on Day 3. Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra. The match is tilted in the favour of the defending champions at the moment. But things could change on Day 3 if Saurashtra are able to get a big partnership to get closer to the trail mark. Can Snell Patel do this for his side?
Ranji Trophy 2018 Live Streaming Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate scalped the prize wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in a game-changing spell to complement a splendid rearguard action that put defending champions Vidarbha on top in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in Nagpur on Monday. After a depressing Sunday, it was an engrossing Monday that entirely belonged to the home team. They first made a remarkable recovery to score 312 in their first innings after resuming at 200 for 7 and then reduced the visitors to 158 for 5 at stumps.
