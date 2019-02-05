Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha look to bowl out Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2018-2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Final Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha have taken an edge in the Ranji Trophy final as Saurashtra have lost their half side cheaply in the first innings. The defending champions were helped by the tailenders to cross the 300-run mark. They were eventually bowled out for 313. With a brilliant spell from Aditya Sarwate, Saurashtra find themselves in a spot of bother, still trailing by 154 runs.

Snell Patel is leading the resistance for Saurashtra. He is currently batting on an unbeaten 89 and the fans would hope he could take the side along to cover the trail and save the match on Day 3. Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra.