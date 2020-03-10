Umpire officiates from both ends after injury to colleague in Ranji Trophy final

C Shamsuddin being hit by a ball on Day 1. C Shamsuddin being hit by a ball on Day 1.

On the eventful second day of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra on Tuesday, the match at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot saw just one official umpire on the field after umpire Chettithody Shamsuddin got injured after being hit by a ball around the lower abdomen area.

With Shamsuddin unable to take the field after being injured on Monday, his on-field partner KN Ananthapadmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle in the first session on day two as local umpire Piyush Khakar stood at square leg.

This meant that Ananthapadmanabhan was umpiring from both ends to start the proceedings on the second day, which Saurashtra started on 206/5.

Sundaram Ravi, the designated third umpire, couldn’t help his colleague out then as he had the responsibility of looking at DRS calls. But post-lunch, he joined Ananthapadmanabhan in the middle as Shamsuddin took the role of the TV umpire.

Shamshuddin’s replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Ananthapadmanabhan on day three, and will officiate the rest of the summit clash.

As for the action on the field, Saurashtra ended the day on 384/8 after Cheteshwar Pujara (66 off 237) and Arpit Vasavada gave (106 off 287) a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two. Their 142-run partnership off 380 balls wore down the opposition.

