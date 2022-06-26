scorecardresearch
Ranji Trophy final: ‘MP deserves all the laurels’; Twitter applauds Chandrakant Pandit & Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a six-wicket win over Mumbai.

June 26, 2022
ranji trophy finalChandrakant Pandit is lifted by the MP team after the victory over Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach. While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team. Here are the best reactions-

MP’s win once again proved that the Ranji Trophy is often won by sides which don’t have too many superstars or India prospects with ambition or wherewithal to play top-flight cricket.

