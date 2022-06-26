Ranji Trophy final: ‘MP deserves all the laurels’; Twitter applauds Chandrakant Pandit & Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach. While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team. Here are the best reactions-

What a journey for this legend Chandrakar Pandit..Lost the Ranji Final in 1999 as a captain but won it today as a coach. Life gives you everything but in its own sweet time. Really happy for MP captain Aditya Shrivastav and whole MP team on winning first Ranji Cup ever. pic.twitter.com/19zYlnJZcR — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 26, 2022

Congratulations MP team for winning the Ranji trophy 🏆. Chandrakant Pandit creates his magic once again in domestic cricket. How abt a good IPL contract for Him? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 26, 2022

मध्य-प्रदेश को रणजी ट्रॉफी जीतने पर बधाई.. कमाल का खेल…मुंबई को हराना फाइनल में कभी आसान नहीं… Congratulations to coach Chandrakant Pandit and his team MP for winning #RanjiTrophyFinal — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 26, 2022

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽

1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it’s incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies 🏆 Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff 👏🏽👏🏽 #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/BqR1gGXtDW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 26, 2022

Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.

Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai.

MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them. #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/4YtGEqbOlP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 26, 2022

Well done Madhya Pradesh for winning the #RanjiTrophy title, entire squad deserves applause. Credit also to Sanjiv Rao, Sanjay Jagdale and of course my old friend Chandu Pandit. Chandu you did it again, #SalilAnkola and Amol hard luck this time #cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/2qXVQTDoaj — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 26, 2022

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We’ve witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qMxmvUNYZf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2022

This is for Chandrakant Pandit, he was in tears when Madhya Pradesh lost in the 1999 Ranji Trophy final as a captain and 23 years later, he won the Ranji Trophy title for his state team as a coach. #RanjiTrophyFinal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3AGcxRa1Vg — solanki kishan (@solanki93972117) June 26, 2022

Madhya Pradesh defeated Mumbai to win maiden title in Ranji Trophy history.🔥 Chandrakant Pandit has done it for MP, What a moment We are the champions!! @ChouhanShivraj#RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022final

pic.twitter.com/tQzlUI3Kvr — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) June 26, 2022

MP’s win once again proved that the Ranji Trophy is often won by sides which don’t have too many superstars or India prospects with ambition or wherewithal to play top-flight cricket.