Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Score: Vidarbha on cusp on back-to-back titles

Ranji Trophy Final, Live Cricket Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: The Ranji Trophy has swung multiple ways over the course of four days. It looked to be even stevens before Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took a 6/96 to swing things Saurashtra’s way. But back came the defending champions with Aditya Sarwate proving decisive with the bat and with the bat to put Vidarbha ahead and on the verge of repeat glory.

At the VCA Stadium, as Saurashtra chase 206 runs for their maiden title, the advantage is firmly in Vidarbha’s favour. They’ve got Saurashtra 58/5 with their key player in the last two heroic run chases – Cheteshwar Pujara – walking away to a duck and a collective 1 run in the final. As Sarwate accounted for 3/13, it is on to another Jadeja (Vishvaraj) to try and go for a spirited comeback.