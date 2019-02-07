Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Score: Vidarbha on cusp on back-to-back titles

Ranji Trophy Final, Live Cricket Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: The Ranji Trophy has swung multiple ways over the course of four days. It looked to be even stevens before Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took a 6/96 to swing things Saurashtra’s way. But back came the defending champions with Aditya Sarwate proving decisive with the bat and with the bat to put Vidarbha ahead and on the verge of repeat glory.
At the VCA Stadium, as Saurashtra chase 206 runs for their maiden title, the advantage is firmly in Vidarbha’s favour. They’ve got Saurashtra 58/5 with their key player in the last two heroic run chases – Cheteshwar Pujara – walking away to a duck and a collective 1 run in the final. As Sarwate accounted for 3/13, it is on to another Jadeja (Vishvaraj) to try and go for a spirited comeback.
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Three boundaries already on Day 5. Two coming from Vishvaraj Jadeja's bat and another from Kamlesh Makvana. Umesh Yadav and Aditya Sarwate sharing the ball
Day 5 underway
The climax stage into the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season with Vidarbha in the driver's seat as they look on course to expand their trophy cabinet. Unless of course, Saurashtra decide to spring in a surprise like they have been doing all throughout the season - snatching wins from come-from-behind situations. Going into the day, Saurashtra need 148 runs and Vidarbha need 5 wickets. Vishvaraj Jadeja remains vital in this possible chase.