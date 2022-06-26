Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Score Updates: MP on cusp of history

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

MP show how to get one hand on Ranji Trophy: Bat over 177 overs and bowl smartly wide outside off

Shouts of ‘RCB, RCB’ would ring out from the stand next to the MP dressing room as the crowd of a few hundred cheered Patidar’s boundaries and his hundred, which came off 163 balls. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai may have had a tiny window of opportunity when they reduced Madhya Pradesh to 430 for 6 – a lead of 56 for MP – on the fourth morning of the Ranji Trophy final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But Rajat Patidar’s brilliance and No 8 Saransh Jain’s pluck ensured MP stretched their first innings to 536 and kept Mumbai in the field for a gruelling 177.2 overs.

Hardik Tamore, opening in the place of the injured Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prithvi Shaw began the Mumbai second innings with a stand of 63 in 10.3 overs but MP began to bowl wide and Mumbai's push ran out of steam with the exit of the openers. Heading into the final day, Mumbai were still behind by 49 and MP's grip on their maiden Ranji title (since the state's reorganization) appeared ironclad.