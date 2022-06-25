Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Live Score Updates: Madhya Pradesh in control

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

MP 7 runs away from lead and possibly, from a Ranji Trophy title after Dubey, Shubham tons

The pair, who came together at 47 for 1 on the second afternoon, crushed Mumbai’s fight gradually in a nearly six-hour long partnership that stretched for 73.1 overs. (BCCI Domestic/Twitter)

Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma had sailed through much of the morning session on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru. Both were in the late 70s but Madhya Pradesh were yet to go past 200 and Mumbai’s 374 was a considerable distance away yet. Mumbai had failed to create chances with the morning sun beating down for the first time in the game. However, the off-spinner Tanush Kotian was starting to create a bit of pressure with his angle from round the stumps. Two leg-before shouts off successive balls were turned down against Shubham, who responded with a charge for a lofted straight four in the same over. A couple of overs later, Dubey survived a close lbw shout as well from Kotian, and Mumbai’s frustration came out in a volley of words. Dubey replied with a cover drive for two and a whipped four over midwicket.