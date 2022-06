MP vs MUM Ranji Trophy 2022 Final:

The pitch in the second session slowed down considerably. (BCCI/domestic)

Ranji Trophy final: Disciplined MP keep Mumbai in check

With father Naushad Khan, who also doubles up as his coach, making him play 400 balls (nearly 67 overs including nets and knocking) a day at practice, Sarfaraz 2.0 is a battle-hardened man, the ‘khadoos street fighter' that any captain would want to go to a war with. Once he reached his fifty, he touched the lion's crest on his jersey, gesturing 'Don't worry, I am going nowhere'.