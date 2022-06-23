scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live: Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Follow Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai on Day 2 in Bengaluru.

By: Sports Desk |
June 23, 2022 7:48:16 am
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Madhya Pradesh bowlers stuck to their task as Mumbai scored 248/5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final. Despite an opening stand of 87 between Prithvi Shaw (47, 79 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78, 163 balls), Mumbai failed to drive home the advantage on a pitch that wasn’t conducive for strokeplay. A 400-plus first-innings total will now depend on the season’s highest run-getter Sarfaraz Khan (40 batting, 125 balls), who is looking good for another big knock with the dependable Shams Mulani (12 batting, 43 balls) giving him company.

Follow Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Day 2 live action below.

Ranji Trophy Final, Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

MP vs MUM, Ranji final The pitch in the second session slowed down considerably. (BCCI/domestic)

Ranji Trophy final: Disciplined MP keep Mumbai in check

From a position of 120 for 1, a four-man Madhya Pradesh attack reduced Mumbai to 228 for 5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final. Having lost the toss, MP would have probably taken a stumps score of 248 for 5 at the start of the day. Having played an extra batsman who can bowl some spin, and left out pacer Puneet Datey, the couple of frontline MP pacers and spinners persevered throughout a somewhat tricky day for batting, their discipline making it tougher to score for Mumbai.

Well into the third session, the skies remained heavily overcast, the old ball moved around a bit even after 60 overs. The spinners also found some turn and bounce on what appears to be essentially a dry surface, with rough areas already starting to develop from the bowlers’ follow-throughs. [Read More]

