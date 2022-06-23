Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live: Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Final, Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

The pitch in the second session slowed down considerably. (BCCI/domestic)

Ranji Trophy final: Disciplined MP keep Mumbai in check

From a position of 120 for 1, a four-man Madhya Pradesh attack reduced Mumbai to 228 for 5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final. Having lost the toss, MP would have probably taken a stumps score of 248 for 5 at the start of the day. Having played an extra batsman who can bowl some spin, and left out pacer Puneet Datey, the couple of frontline MP pacers and spinners persevered throughout a somewhat tricky day for batting, their discipline making it tougher to score for Mumbai.

Well into the third session, the skies remained heavily overcast, the old ball moved around a bit even after 60 overs. The spinners also found some turn and bounce on what appears to be essentially a dry surface, with rough areas already starting to develop from the bowlers' follow-throughs.