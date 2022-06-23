Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live: Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Madhya Pradesh bowlers stuck to their task as Mumbai scored 248/5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final. Despite an opening stand of 87 between Prithvi Shaw (47, 79 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78, 163 balls), Mumbai failed to drive home the advantage on a pitch that wasn’t conducive for strokeplay. A 400-plus first-innings total will now depend on the season’s highest run-getter Sarfaraz Khan (40 batting, 125 balls), who is looking good for another big knock with the dependable Shams Mulani (12 batting, 43 balls) giving him company.
Follow Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Day 2 live action below.