Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 4: Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed to resume at Eden Gardens

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 4 Bengal vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra look poised to lift their second Ranji Trophy after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings on day three of the final at the Eden Gardens. While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404.
Early in the morning of day 2 batters Arpit Vasavada (81) and Chirag Jani (60) perished quickly, and tail-enders Prerak Mankad (33) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (29) gave Saurashtra the winning edge. Coming in to bat in the second innings, Bengal had a harrowing start with the pace duo of Sakariya (2/50) and Unadkat (2/47) rattling the top order to reduce them to 47/3 in the post-lunch session.
Still trailing by 183 runs, an innings defeat loomed large when the veteran duo of Anustup Majumdar (61) and Tiwary came together and gave the 1,000-odd fans some hope with their 99-run partnership. At close, Shahbaz Ahmed (13 batting) was giving Tiwary company at the crease.
Saurashtra had won their maiden Ranji Trophy title beating Bengal three years ago at Rajkot. Will they repeat the same result again?
Bengal's biggest letdown was India A regular Abhimanyu Easwaran (12) whose horror show with the bat continued, done in by a length delivery that swung away.
Bengal can only hope for a magical turnaround in quest of their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 32 years. The onus is on Tiwary and Shahbaz, the last recognised batting pair for Bengal, to make an improbable turnaround.
It is Day 4 of the finale and earlier Bengal did well to restrict Saurashtra to just over 400. Still in the deficit, Bengal will be hoping to put up another 200 runs. It is Saurashtra's game to lose, though.