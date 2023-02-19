scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 4: Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed to resume at Eden Gardens

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates: Bengal fans would be hoping for skipper Manoj Tiwary to play an innings of life time to award Bengal their first title since 1989/90 season

By: Sports Desk
February 19, 2023 08:18 IST
Ranji Trophy Final BEN vs SAUR Live Score Day 4 : All to play for in KolkataRanji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 4.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 4 Bengal vs Saurashtra:  Saurashtra look poised to lift their second Ranji Trophy after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings on day three of the final at the Eden Gardens. While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404.

Early in the morning of day 2 batters Arpit Vasavada (81) and Chirag Jani (60) perished quickly, and tail-enders Prerak Mankad (33) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (29) gave Saurashtra the winning edge.  Coming in to bat in the second innings, Bengal had a harrowing start with the pace duo of Sakariya (2/50) and Unadkat (2/47) rattling the top order to reduce them to 47/3 in the post-lunch session.

Still trailing by 183 runs, an innings defeat loomed large when the veteran duo of Anustup Majumdar (61) and Tiwary came together and gave the 1,000-odd fans some hope with their 99-run partnership. At close, Shahbaz Ahmed (13 batting) was giving Tiwary company at the crease.

Live Blog

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 4 Ranji Trophy final live updates: Follow live action from the final from Eden Gardens.

08:18 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy final live: Will history repeat itself?

Saurashtra had won their maiden Ranji Trophy title beating Bengal three years ago at Rajkot. Will they repeat the same result again?

08:11 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy final live: Who was the big let down for Bengal?

Bengal's biggest letdown was India A regular Abhimanyu Easwaran (12) whose horror show with the bat continued, done in by a length delivery that swung away.

08:10 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy final live: Bengal hope for magic

Bengal can only hope for a magical turnaround in quest of their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 32 years. The onus is on Tiwary and Shahbaz, the last recognised batting pair for Bengal, to make an improbable turnaround.

08:09 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy final live: Minister Manoj Tiwary gives hope

Still trailing by 183 runs, an innings defeat loomed large when the veteran duo of Anustup Majumdar (61) and Tiwary came together and gave the 1,000-odd fans some hope with their 99-run partnership.

08:05 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Ranji Trophy final live: Hello and Welcome

It is Day 4 of the finale and earlier Bengal did well to restrict Saurashtra to just over 400. Still in the deficit, Bengal will be hoping to put up another 200 runs. It is Saurashtra's game to lose, though. A target of 220 odd in the 4th inns would be game on for bengal !1st hr important with bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz and a couple of batters coming later. Bengal bowlers are capable enough to come in all out with one last effort for the 2nd inngs. Stay tuned for live updates

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 4 Ranji Trophy final

Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary (Right) and coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Left).

In the Nawazuddin Siddiqui -starrer movie Manjhi – The Mountain Man, there’s a famous dialogue from the protagonist “jab tak todenge nahi tab tak chorenge nahi (Will not stop until I break this).” It took Dashrat Manjhi (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) 22 years to carve a path through a mountain with a chisel and a hammer.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary has a similar life story. He is into his 19th year in first-class cricket but has failed to win the Ranji Trophy. He has come close thrice — 2005-06, 2006-07, 2019-20 — and ended up as as runners-up all three times, losing to Uttar Pradesh first, then Mumbai and most recently against Saurashtra, the side Bengal will take on from Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Tiwary, who is also the state sports minister in the Bengal government, says he has continued playing just to win the Ranji Trophy. “I kept on playing because I wanted to win the Ranji Trophy. I want to be called as Ranji’s champion. I have been part of three finals, came close to winning it a couple of times,” Tiwary told The Indian Express on the eve of the Ranji Trophy final.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 08:00 IST
