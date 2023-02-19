Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 4: Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed to resume at Eden Gardens

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 4 Ranji Trophy final

Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary (Right) and coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Left).

In the Nawazuddin Siddiqui -starrer movie Manjhi – The Mountain Man, there’s a famous dialogue from the protagonist “jab tak todenge nahi tab tak chorenge nahi (Will not stop until I break this).” It took Dashrat Manjhi (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) 22 years to carve a path through a mountain with a chisel and a hammer.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary has a similar life story. He is into his 19th year in first-class cricket but has failed to win the Ranji Trophy. He has come close thrice — 2005-06, 2006-07, 2019-20 — and ended up as as runners-up all three times, losing to Uttar Pradesh first, then Mumbai and most recently against Saurashtra, the side Bengal will take on from Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Tiwary, who is also the state sports minister in the Bengal government, says he has continued playing just to win the Ranji Trophy. “I kept on playing because I wanted to win the Ranji Trophy. I want to be called as Ranji’s champion. I have been part of three finals, came close to winning it a couple of times,” Tiwary told The Indian Express on the eve of the Ranji Trophy final.